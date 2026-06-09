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WKN: 5319 | ISIN: US000OPENAI0 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Software
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Constant Contact, Inc.: Constant Contact Launches App in ChatGPT to Power AI-Driven Email Marketing

With this launch, Constant Contact customers can connect their accounts to ChatGPT to generate email campaigns through an AI-powered workflow.

"AI will keep making marketing easier for small businesses," said Lee Ott, Chief Growth and Product Officer at Constant Contact. "By bringing Constant Contact into a workflow in ChatGPT, we're giving customers a faster, more intuitive way to turn ideas into emails and actually get them out into the world. Based on internal Constant Contact data, we see that customers who use AI send marketing emails 23% faster on average and they email their audiences more often, which helps keep their businesses consistently top of mind."

What the Constant Contact App in ChatGPT Enables

The app allows users to:

  • Generate complete email campaigns quickly - Draft newsletters, product launches, event invitations, and more using natural language prompts.
  • Improve subject lines and messaging - Create and test variations to help increase engagement.
  • Track campaigns easily - Built-in campaign codes and tracking IDs to see how your campaign performs.
  • Schedule campaigns simply- Click a simple link to publish your email within Constant Contact.

Built for How Customers Discover and Engage Today

As more marketing work moves into AI tools, small businesses still need a trusted partner to make sure their message actually lands. Anyone can draft an email and hit send - but Constant Contact improves inbox delivery rates, tracks how it performs, and tells you what it means. This app brings the two together: the simplicity of building campaigns in ChatGPT, backed by the deliverability and insights that help businesses show up for their audiences every time.

About Constant Contact: Constant Contact is the AI-powered marketing partner for small businesses and nonprofits. For more than 30 years, Constant Contact has helped entrepreneurs and nonprofit leaders run smarter marketing. Today, it combines AI-driven content creation, intelligent audience targeting, and plain-English insights in one unified platform across email, social, SMS, and events. By doing the heavy lifting, Constant Contact gives every business owner the capability of a full marketing team - without needing one. Learn more at constantcontact.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/constant-contact-launches-app-in-chatgpt-to-power-ai-driven-email-marketing-302794390.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.