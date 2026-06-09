EQS-News: PhillComm Global / Key word(s): Financial

PhillComm Global Adds Bond and Klarify to Client Roster of Visionary Businesses



09.06.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Agency Deepens Presence Across Personal Security and Healthcare AI NEW YORK, NY - June 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PhillComm Global today announced the addition of Bond and Klarify to its client roster, further expanding the agency's presence across artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, and personal security. Collectively, the two companies are addressing operational challenges emerging at the center of major societal and technological shifts: preventative personal safety and the growing administrative crisis facing mental healthcare providers. "At PhillComm, we're proud to be deeply embedded with the companies building the operational frameworks that emerging industries will ultimately depend on," said Jon Lindsay Phillips, Founder and CEO of PhillComm Global. "Bond and Klarify are each addressing systemic pressures that become more consequential as markets scale: personal security in an increasingly mobile world, and administrative fragmentation across healthcare. What connects these companies is not simply innovation, but the fact that they are helping define how major societal systems will function in the years ahead." Founded by former elite special operations commander Doron Kempel, Bond has built what many view as the first scalable preventative personal security platform designed for both consumers and enterprises. The company combines AI systems with live professional security agents to provide real-time intervention before situations escalate into emergencies, creating a new layer of protection between passive tracking applications and traditional emergency response systems. Bond's enterprise clients include Apple, Walmart, Disney, and Verizon as the company expands professional-grade security beyond traditional executive protection. "Most personal security technology today is still fundamentally reactive," said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond. "People can track rideshares, flights, and locations in real time, yet often have nowhere to turn during the critical moments before a situation becomes an emergency. We've built a preventative model designed to close that gap through live agents and immediate access to professional security expertise. PhillComm Global immediately understood both the societal importance of this transition and the scale of the category being created around it as Bond introduces the first effective, affordable, privacy-preserving platform that delivers personal security for all." Klarify is developing an AI-powered operating system for mental healthcare providers at a time when therapists face mounting administrative pressure, reimbursement complexity, and increasingly automated insurance systems. Fresh off its acceptance into Y Combinator's Spring 2026 batch, the company helps automate documentation, billing, claims workflows, compliance, and patient operations, allowing providers to spend more time focused on care rather than administrative overhead. Thousands of therapists across North America now use the platform. "The economics and administrative burden surrounding independent mental healthcare practices are becoming increasingly difficult to sustain," said Moody Abdul, Founder and CEO of Klarify. "Therapists are now competing against highly automated insurance systems while simultaneously managing overwhelming operational workloads behind the scenes. We're building infrastructure that allows providers to remain independent, financially sustainable, and fully focused on patient care. PhillComm immediately recognized both the urgency of this problem and the broader societal implications tied to it." The addition of Bond and Klarify continues PhillComm Global's expansion as one of the leading strategic communications firms focused on emerging industries, frontier technologies, and category-defining companies. About PhillComm Global PhillComm Global is a strategic communications and public relations agency specializing in launches and go-to-market for emerging industries, breakthrough technologies, and category-defining companies. The firm provides bespoke communications programs spanning earned media, executive thought leadership, strategic storytelling, and integrated PR campaigns for organizations operating across aerospace, AI, healthcare, mobility, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, fintech, enterprise technology and other categories. Contact:

Lauren Phillips

info@phillcomm.global

News Source: PhillComm Global





09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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