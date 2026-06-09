EQS-News: sequent / Key word(s): Public Policy/Govt

Sequent Advances VoteSecure Protocol Implementation to Ensure Election Transparency and Integrity



09.06.2026 / 14:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Company Becomes the First Publicly Declared Election Technology Provider to Further the Implementation of Open-source VoteSecure Framework Into Its Digital Election Platform Key Highlights: Sequent advances implementation of the VoteSecure protocols across its digital election platform

VoteSecure enables end-to-end verifiable elections by producing cryptographically verifiable evidence in every critical step of the election process, from voter eligibility through ballot casting to the counting of the election results.

Milestone comes amid growing global concerns around trust, transparency and confidence in electoral processes and democratic institutions. SAN FRANCISCO, CA - June 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sequent , a global leader in cryptographically secured, verifiable digital election platform, today announced it has advanced the implementation of VoteSecure, the open-source software development kit (SDK) designed to enable end-to-end verifiable mobile voting, into its election technology platform. The milestone arrives at a pivotal moment as governments, unions and other organizations conducting elections grapple with declining confidence in democratic processes and growing demand for greater transparency and verifiability. VoteSecure protocol, combined with cryptographic technologies already deeply embedded throughout Sequent's platform, is designed to address growing concerns surrounding election trust, transparency and auditability. VoteSecure's architecture enables E2E verifiable elections, allowing voters, election observers and auditors to ensure that every ballot was correctly cast, recorded and counted and that the election results are accurate. The result is a level of transparency and verifiability that traditional paper-based systems alone cannot provide. VoteSecure protocols were developed by Free & Fair , a longtime, credible voting technology research company, and released in November 2025 following 16 months of research and development aligned with the roadmap outlined in the U.S. Vote Foundation's "Future of Voting" report. The framework supports multi-factor authentication, biometric identity verification and air-gapped tabulation, meaning votes are tabulated only once taken offline from the internet, with paper printouts generated to accompany traditional ballot channels. "We are at an inflection point in democratic history. Voters are asking whether their voices truly count, and election administrators are asking how to prove it," said Shai Bargil, CEO and Co-Founder of Sequent. "The VoteSecure protocol helps to answer both questions with mathematical certainty. Our implementation of the protocol represents an important advancement for the election technology in the U.S. because it moves electoral processes closer toward open, independently auditable and cryptographically verifiable elections." Sequent's implementation work builds on a global platform already designed around transparency, cryptographic verifiability and publicly auditable election infrastructure. Having supported more than 330 elections and served more than 9.2 million voters across North America, Europe and Asia, Sequent is helping translate VoteSecure's important work from a technical specification into real-world election infrastructure engineered for the future of verifiable digital elections in the U.S.. Unlike traditional "black box" election technologies that rely heavily on institutional trust, the VoteSecure framework is designed around publicly auditable cryptographic protocols and open-source transparency principles. The architecture incorporates threshold cryptography, verifiable shuffling and decryption techniques, zero-knowledge proofs and air-gapped tabulation environments intended to strengthen election integrity while maintaining voter privacy. The framework also relied heavily on Rigorous Digital Engineering (RDE), a formal model-based systems engineering methodology focused on analyzable specifications, formal verification, and high-assurance software development practices commonly associated with critical infrastructure and national security systems. "Election integrity can no longer rely solely on blind trust," added Bargil. "Modern election systems today must provide verifiable evidence that votes were securely cast, accurately recorded and properly counted. Open standards and publicly auditable election infrastructure will play a major role in rebuilding confidence in democratic processes over the coming decade." The VoteSecure protocols are open source and publicly available for review, auditing and integration by election technology providers, governments and civic organizations worldwide. About Sequent Sequent Tech Inc. is a global digital election company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2021, Sequent develops and operates a digital election platform built on advanced cryptographic technology, enabling secure, end-to-end verifiable and transparent elections for governments and institutions worldwide. The platform has been developed as open-source software since 2011 and is designed to allow voters and auditors to independently verify election integrity and the correctness of the results without compromising ballot secrecy. With deployments across North America, Europe, and Asia, Sequent is helping modernize elections through accessibility, transparency, and trust. For more information, visit sequentech.io . Media Contact

Kyle Porter

EVP-Managing Director

sequent@virgo-pr.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: sequent





09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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