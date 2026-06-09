Huawei Digital Power has launched a new generation of smart string grid-forming power conversion system (PCS) at SNEC 2026 in Shanghai, expanding its grid-forming technology portfolio across energy storage, PV and load-side applications. The company presented the solution during its FusionSolar strategy and product launch event on June 3 under the theme "Building the green power driving force for an intelligent world." The announcement also covered the FusionSolar Agent energy AI architecture. The new PCS platform includes a 430 kW smart string grid-forming PCS, an intelligent sub-array controller, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...