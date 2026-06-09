

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.0669 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.0640.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound advanced to 4-day highs of 1.3406 and 214.71 from early lows of 1.3331 and 213.50, respectively.



Against the euro, the pound edged up to 0.8628 from an early low of 0.8648.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the franc, 1.36 against the greenback, 215.00 against the yen and 0.85 against the euro.



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