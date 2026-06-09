Mantle Posts 27% RWA Growth in Q1 2026, Reaching $247.5M, According to Messari

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the distribution layer for real-world assets connecting traditional finance and on-chain liquidity, today released its Q1 2026 ecosystem performance report. The quarter marked simultaneous advances on two strategic fronts: RWA TVL grew 27.4% quarter-over-quarter to $247.5M through integrations with Aave, Maple Finance and xStocks, while Mantle shipped a full AI agent infrastructure stack including ERC-8004 agent identity, AI Agent Skills, Agent Scaffold, and x402 payments via QuestFlow. The results reflect Mantle's execution on a dual thesis: institutional asset distribution today, and autonomous agent commerce infrastructure for what comes next.

$247.5M in RWA TVL: Institutional Assets Go On-Chain

The deployment of Maple Finance's syrupUSDT through Aave brought institutional lending yield on-chain on Mantle, reaching $90.1M in TVL by Q1 2026. It also expanded access to fixed-income opportunities for a broader on-chain audience.

xStocks followed with the launch of ten digitally issued US equities, including TSLAx, NVDAx, and AAPLx, covering major technology stocks and ETFs. The addition of tokenized equity alongside institutional lending yield makes Mantle's RWA stack one of the broadest available on any single L2 network.

The 27.4% quarter-over-quarter increase to $247.5M reflects continued directional momentum in institutional adoption of Mantle's infrastructure. Backing that growth is the $2.4B Mantle Treasury, the largest DAO treasury globally and one of the largest crypto treasuries overall, which provides the institutional credibility that RWA issuers require when evaluating deployment targets.

Full AI Agent Infrastructure Stack: Identity, Tooling, and Payments in One Quarter

Mantle shipped four foundational components for autonomous agent commerce in Q1: ERC-8004 for agent identity, AI Agent Skills, Agent Scaffold, and x402 payments via QuestFlow, the core infrastructure an autonomous agent requires to operate on-chain

The report positions Mantle as a settlement layer for the agent economy before that market scales. Where most networks are evaluating whether to build agent infrastructure, Mantle has the primitives live. Developers building agent-native applications now have identity, tooling, and payments on a single network, without needing to bridge across infrastructure layers to assemble a functional stack.

The timing is deliberate. As AI agent activity moves from research to production deployment, the networks with live primitives will attract the first cohort of builders. Mantle's Q1 infrastructure release is a direct bid for that position.

Where Institutions and Agents Meet

Mantle's thesis is that the same infrastructure serving institutional-grade assets today will serve autonomous agents transacting on their behalf tomorrow. Q1 was the quarter both tracks became operational simultaneously.

"Q1 delivered on both fronts simultaneously, institutional-grade assets through Maple and xStocks, and the full infrastructure stack for autonomous agents. The network institutions trust for asset distribution is the same one developers will build agent commerce on. No other L2 has both live at once." said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle and Spot Executive at Bybit.

"Most L2s are competing on throughput or developer tooling. Mantle is competing on asset distribution. The combination of $247.5M in RWA TVL and a full AI agent infrastructure stack shipping in the same quarter suggests a network that has made a deliberate choice about what kind of activity it wants to anchor." Said Eric Manoukian, Crypto Research Analyst at Messari.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows. With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

For more information visit mantle.xyz.

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

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