

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed roughly in line with estimates in the month of April.



The report said the trade deficit shrank to $55.9 billion in April from a revised $56.6 billion in March. Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $55.8 billion from the $60.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.



The narrower trade deficit came as the value of exports surged by 2.6 percent to $327.1 billion, while the value of imports jumped by 2.0 percent to $383.0 billion.



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