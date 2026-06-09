Candescent Appoints Thomas Hill as Chief Information Security Officer

Hill Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience Securing Digital Banking Platforms and Leading Risk Management in Highly Regulated Environments to Intelligent Banking Leader

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Candescent , defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today announced that seasoned information security veteran Thomas Hill has joined as the company's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Hill brings more than two and a half decades of experience to this position, including five years most recently as CISO at nCino, a global leader in cloud banking.

"Banks and credit unions are operating in an increasingly complex threat environment, particularly as fraud tactics become more sophisticated and AI expands the attack surface," said Hill. "Candescent's Intelligent Banking approach depends on securely leveraging data to deliver more personalized experiences. That requires building trust at every level-strengthening how institutions protect their customers while enabling innovation that is both secure and scalable."

While at nCino, Hill built and scaled enterprise-grade security programs supporting 1,850 financial institutions globally, aligning security strategy with growth and regulatory expectations.

In addition to comprehensive security operations, Hill also led incident response and governance processes through phases of rapid corporate scaling and public market scrutiny. Prior to nCino, Hill served as CIO & CISO at Live Oak Bank, where his cloud-first security strategy earned the 2018 BAI Global Innovation Award for Cloud Banking Innovation.

This experience builds on Candescent's strong foundation in security and resilience, further enhancing the company's ability to help financial institutions protect their organizations while safely delivering more personalized, data-driven experiences to their end users.

Hill has also led the development of risk-based governance frameworks that address complex regulatory requirements, including SEC cybersecurity disclosures, SOC 2 compliance, and emerging standards such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework and Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). Hill's strategic focus centers on embedding a proactive culture of security across organization-wide business units, safeguarding critical assets and reinforcing customer trust.

In addition to his corporate leadership, Hill is active in advancing the cybersecurity field and contributing to academic and industry forums, including recent work with the University of North Carolina on building resilient careers in cybersecurity.

"We are pleased to welcome Thomas to a critical leadership role at Candescent," said Brendan Tansill, CEO, Candescent. "His deep technical expertise, combined with his experience managing risk for high-growth, highly regulated platforms, makes him the ideal leader to advance Candescent's information security initiatives as we continue to grow. We look forward to him elevating our security posture, protecting our customers, and helping them defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber and fraud threats, while supporting sustainable business innovation in a rapidly evolving landscape."

About Candescent: Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com .

Media contact: Kristina LeBlanc; kristina@notablypr.com; 508-930-5636

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/candescent-appoints-thomas-hill-as-chief-information-security-off-1174357