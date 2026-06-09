Narmi Announces a New Partnership with Alma Bank to Launch Next-Generation Digital Banking for Consumer and Business Customers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Narmi , a leading provider of digital banking solutions for financial institutions, today announced its partnership with Alma Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Long Island City, New York City. The partnership provides Alma Bank's customers with a modernized user experience across both consumer and business banking.

The transition to Narmi underscores Alma Bank's strategic focus on prioritizing the end-user experience and ensuring that its customers have access to industry-leading functionality. By moving to a more agile platform, Alma Bank is better positioned to retain valued customers through enhanced digital tools that simplify their daily financial lives.

Enhanced Features

Alma Bank is now offering several high-impact features designed to streamline banking operations for its diverse client base of businesses and consumers:

Upgraded Bill Pay: A more intuitive and efficient system for managing recurring payments.

Zelle for Business: Providing business owners with the ability to send and receive payments quickly and securely.

Improved Wire Experience: A modernized interface that simplifies the process of sending and tracking wire transfers.

Future Innovation: The bank is also planning the future integration of Array for credit monitoring, further expanding the value provided to its customers.

"As a community bank, our strength has always come from the relationships we build," said Maksim Sheyn, Chief Banking Officer at Alma Bank. "Partnering with Narmi enables us to deliver a more advanced digital experience for our customers and the communities we serve. Narmi's modern user experience and interface represent a meaningful upgrade from our prior system and integrates seamlessly with our broader service channels."

"We are proud to support Alma Bank in this significant milestone," said Larisa Hendrick, Head of Delivery at Narmi. "The success of this conversion and the immediate availability of advanced payment tools like Zelle for business demonstrate Alma Bank's commitment to innovation and its dedication to the community it serves."

Looking Forward

Building on the success of this digital banking launch, Alma Bank plans to expand its presence on the Narmi One platform in 2026, including Narmi Grow for Consumer, Business, and Staff-Led (In-Branch) Account Opening, to enhance its onboarding experience for new customers.

About Alma Bank

Founded in 2007, Alma Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank with more than $1.5 billion in assets. Headquartered in Long Island City, New York, the Bank has 14 branches and offices located throughout the New York metropolitan area and northern New Jersey. Alma Bank offers consumer and commercial banking products and services to sponsors and business owners within the communities it serves. The Alma Bank team prides itself on listening closely to its customers, identifying their needs, and then delivering customized, effective, and personalized banking solutions. For more information, please visit almabank.com.

About Narmi

New York City-based Narmi's digital platform empowers financial institutions to unlock the very latest capabilities in digital banking and account opening, enabling them to move faster, tap new growth opportunities, and achieve true digital transformation. The Narmi platform was built with the customer experience in mind. Additionally, Narmi's financial institution clients are winning awards like Bankrate's Best Online Bank and Nerdwallet's Best Bank for Online Experience. For more information, please visit narmi.com .

Media Contact:

Annie Armstrong

narmi@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Narmi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/narmi-announces-a-new-partnership-with-alma-bank-to-launch-next-gene-1173265