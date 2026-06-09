Honeycomb Insurance Expands into Kansas and Missouri, Delivering Precision Underwriting with Stable and Scalable Coverage to a Constrained Market

Less than a week after announcing a $40 million funding round, the digital insurer expands its Midwest footprint, enabling agents to place well-managed properties of any age with fast, property-level pricing and consistent underwriting

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Honeycomb Insurance, a fast-growing digital insurer specializing in landlord and condominium associations, today announced that it has begun writing policies in Kansas and Missouri, expanding its footprint into two increasingly constrained markets across the Midwest.The expansion comes less than a week after Honeycomb announced a $40 million funding round to accelerate growth and support continued market expansion.

Kansas and Missouri have become more challenging environments for agents placing coverage for well-maintained condominiums, apartment buildings, and single-family rentals in recent years. Increased exposure to severe weather events, including hail, windstorms, and tornado activity, has driven higher claim severity and led many carriers to reduce capacity or tighten underwriting standards. As a result, agents are often faced with stricter eligibility requirements, pricing volatility, and limited options, particularly for older properties or those with prior loss history.

Fully integrated into Honeycomb's digital platform, agents can quote and bind policies in minutes, whether for individual properties, full schedules, or entire portfolios, using only a physical address for initial eligibility. This streamlined workflow allows agents to quickly assess appetite, prioritize high-probability submissions, and move efficiently toward binding. Agents can also extend coverage through Honeycomb's Excess Liability offering, enabling higher limits within the same platform and maintaining a consistent underwriting and billing experience.

"Kansas and Missouri are key markets where agents are navigating reduced carrier appetite and increasing complexity," said Itai Ben-Zaken, Co-Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Insurance. "Our platform allows us to underwrite each property individually with ease, speed, and precision, at scale, even in regions shaped by severe weather risk. We're focused on giving agents a consistent, long-term partner they can rely on."

Honeycomb Insurance now covers over $100 billion in real estate value across 23 states, with continued expansion planned throughout the year. The company has scaled significantly while maintaining underwriting discipline at the core of its strategy, enabling consistent renewal pricing with minimal average annual premium increases.

About Honeycomb Insurance

Honeycomb Insurance is a deep-tech property and casualty digital insurer specializing in tailored coverage for landlords and condominium associations. Built by insurance and real estate veterans, the company leverages proprietary technology to deliver custom underwriting and competitive pricing for properties that traditional carriers often overlook. Honeycomb's platform eliminates the need for physical inspections and supports admitted and non-admitted products across 23 states, covering over 65% of the US population. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in the U.S. and Israel, Honeycomb manages over $100 billion in insured assets.

Contact Information:

Ofir Zimber

ofirz@tellny.com

+1 3478435223

SOURCE: Honeycomb

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/honeycomb-insurance-expands-into-kansas-and-missouri-delivering-prec-1173883