Grasshopper Launches Treasury Management Offering in Partnership with Waldo

New solution gives clients access to tailored treasury portfolios, AI-driven insights, and more flexible ways to optimize idle cash within Grasshopper's digital banking platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Grasshopper , the client-first, full-service digital bank, today announced the launch of Grasshopper Treasury , a new treasury management offering developed in partnership with Waldo , a US-regulated investment advisor. The offering helps Grasshopper's business banking clients optimize idle cash and access treasury portfolios directly through the Bank's digital platform, with target yields of up to 5%.

Recent industry sentiment shows a clear gap, with many finance leaders feeling their current banks aren't delivering the modern, flexible treasury solutions they need. For scaling businesses, managing cash efficiently has become increasingly important as leaders look to maximize returns without locking up funds needed for operations. Grasshopper Treasury gives clients access to modern treasury management tools with varying yields, risk profiles, and tax-advantaged investment options through a single, digital banking experience.

"Fast-growing companies need treasury solutions that are flexible, accessible, and built around the way they actually manage cash," said Rob Burnett, Director of Startup Banking at Grasshopper. "Through our partnership with Waldo, we are giving clients a smarter way to put idle cash to work while maintaining the liquidity and control they need to run and grow their businesses."

As the SEC-registered investment advisor, Waldo provides access to a variety of treasury portfolios across the risk curve, offering tailored strategies based on clients' risk tolerance and liquidity needs. The experience pairs target yields of up to 5% and same-day withdrawals with AI-driven insights, backed by extended SIPC coverage. To ensure maximum asset protection, Waldo utilizes bank-level encryption and is SOC II certified.

"Grasshopper has built a digital banking platform that understands the needs of modern startups," said Ryan Belanger-Saleh, Founder and CEO at Waldo. "Together, we are helping companies make more informed decisions about their cash by combining flexible treasury portfolios, contextual AI-driven insights, and a streamlined digital experience."

Unlike traditional treasury management products that require rigid terms or significant investment minimums, Grasshopper Treasury provides greater flexibility and control. While Grasshopper clients must meet eligibility, including a $250,000 minimum to access the offering, no minimum is required for the investment products themselves.

The launch reflects Grasshopper's commitment to supporting the complete financial needs of modern businesses through integrated digital banking solutions. By blending day-to-day operations with advanced cash preservation tools, Grasshopper provides the comprehensive infrastructure needed to support businesses as they scale.

Grasshopper Treasury is now available to clients on a rolling basis, following an introductory consultation and eligibility verification. Once approved, clients can manage treasury accounts directly from their digital banking dashboard, allowing treasury management to become part of their existing banking workflow.

To learn more about Grasshopper Treasury and join the waitlist, please visit www.grasshopper.bank/banking-solutions/treasury .

About Grasshopper Bank

With total assets of approximately $1.6 billion, Grasshopper Bank is a client-first, full service digital bank serving the business and innovation economy. Grasshopper Bank replaces the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to banking with a suite of products and services tailored to specific industries and a passionate team of experts with deep expertise in their fields. Grasshopper Bank's banking solutions cover small businesses, startups, fintech-focused Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and commercial API banking platforms, SBA lending, and white-labeled consumer banking. Headquartered in New York, New York, the bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information, visit Grasshopper Bank's website at www.grasshopper.bank or follow Grasshopper Bank on LinkedIn , Facebook or X .

Media Contact

Caliber Corporate Advisers

grasshopper@calibercorporateadvisers.com

About Waldo

Waldo is a US-regulated investment advisor that offers a full suite of tools to treasury teams for startups, SMBs and enterprises to select a treasury strategy across thousands of assets (including US and international treasuries, investment grade and non-investment grade fixed income, equities and more) that matches their target return, risk profile and liquidity needs. They can also chat with an AI Advisor for insights and strategies to hedge risk specific to their businesses, like specific currency, risk, interest rate risk or sector exposure.

SOURCE: Grasshopper

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/grasshopper-launches-treasury-management-offering-in-partnership-wit-1174043