Hatch Bank Appoints Andrew Toftey as Legal Counsel

Former U.S. Bank, Sunrise Banks and GE Capital Counsel Joins the Tech-Forward Sponsor Bank to Support Continued Growth and Provide Seasoned Legal Guidance

SAN MARCOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Hatch Bank ("Hatch" or "the Bank"), a purpose-built, tech-forward sponsor bank that provides specialized financial products and services, today announced the appointment of Andrew Toftey as Counsel. In his role, Toftey will provide practical, seasoned legal advice as Hatch continues to grow its partnerships and financial products.

Toftey brings more than two decades of experience in banking and financial services law, including a 20-year focus on fintech banking products and services. His background is well aligned with Hatch Bank's partnership-driven model, which relies on complex commercial agreements and navigating evolving regulatory requirements across financial products and jurisdictions.

"Andrew brings a unique ability to balance legal rigor with business pragmatism - something I experienced firsthand during our time together at Sunrise Banks," said Amanda Swoverland, Hatch Bank President. "His expertise in the bank sponsorship model and collaborative approach make him an outstanding addition to our team."

Prior to joining Hatch, Andrew most recently served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Sunrise Banks, where he oversaw legal operations and corporate governance. He also previously held legal roles at U.S. Bank, GE Capital, and Lindquist & Vennum.

"Serving as Counsel at Hatch Bank is an incredible opportunity," said Toftey. "Hatch has the agility and responsiveness of a smaller institution, while the strength and resources of Firstrust allow it to play a meaningful role in the industry. I look forward to supporting its continued growth in a safe and responsible way."

To learn more about Hatch Bank, visit hatchbank.com .

About Hatch Bank

Hatch Bank is a purpose-built, tech-forward sponsor bank that forgoes the one-size-fits-all approach to offer specialized financial products and services. Hatch empowers lending partners to be successful by providing tailored financial solutions, deep industry expertise, and collaborative partnerships. Hatch offers a variety of embedded lending solutions, including solar and healthcare financing, commercial cards, and retail point-of-sale. Headquartered in San Marcos, California, the bank has approximately $150mm in total assets and is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. To learn more and hatch a partnership that goes beyond banking, please visit the Hatch Bank website, www.hatchbank.com .

CONTACT:

Eliana Pietras

Caliber Corporate Advisers

hatchbank@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Hatch Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hatch-bank-appoints-andrew-toftey-as-legal-counsel-1174318