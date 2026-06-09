Foundation Software and PSGM Law to Host Free Webinar on Federal Employment Audit Preparedness

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction accounting and business management software, has partnered with PSGM Law to offer a free webinar on federal employment and labor compliance for contractors.
This live session, titled "I-9, DOL and Employment Law Updates to Manage Risks With PSGM Law," takes place on June 9, 2026, at 12 PM EDT / 9 AM PDT.
Federal agency audits - from DOL wage and hour reviews to ICE I-9 inspections and OSHA compliance checks - are a real operational risk for contractors.
This webinar, led by employment attorney Julie Pace of PSGM Law, walks through how to spot vulnerabilities and strengthen documentation before an auditor arrives.
The conversation will be facilitated by Brian Cancian, Business Development Manager at Foundation Software.
Attendees will explore:
How to respond when a government agency arrives to conduct an audit
How to conduct an internal I-9 audit
The most common I-9 form errors and how to correct them
Risks associated with electronic I-9 programs
Common wage and hour timekeeping mistakes
New employment laws and best practices for protecting your company
Contractors who attend will leave with practical tools to review their documentation, close compliance gaps and build stronger risk management practices - with guidance from an employment attorney practicing in this area daily.
To register for the June 9 webinar on federal employment audit preparedness, visit the registration page.
About Foundation Software, LLC
Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.
About PSGM Law
PSGM Law (Pace Selden Gilman Marks) is a results-oriented law firm representing businesses of all sizes - from Fortune 500 corporations to small contractors - across the country. With over 1,000 I-9 audits and 1,000 OSHA inspections handled, the firm is a nationally recognized go-to for employers facing complex regulatory and employment challenges. For more information, visit www.psgmlaw.com.
Media Contacts
Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933
Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823
SOURCE: Foundation Software
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-and-psgm-law-to-host-free-webinar-on-federal-1174430