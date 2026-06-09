Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - The latest episode of the DesignRush Podcast features Nancy Harhut, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of HBT Marketing and award-winning author of Using Behavioral Science in Marketing, discussing how weak messaging can turn prospect interest into hesitation.

Nancy Harhut on the DesignRush podcast with host Kia Johnson

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Harhut said buyers don't always walk away because they are uninterested. In many cases, they need more proof, more context, or a stronger reason to act. She explains how behavioral science can help marketers reduce doubt and make action feel safer.

"People don't make decisions the way you think they do," Harhut told DesignRush podcast host, Kia Johnson.

"They're not necessarily fully engaged. They're not very rational. They're way more emotional."

In this episode, she discusses:

Why buyer silence can signal hesitation rather than rejection

How social proof, authority, loss aversion, labeling, and reciprocity can reduce doubt

Why messages need to be noticed, understood, remembered, and acted on quickly

Harhut also explains the intention-action gap, where buyers plan to act but delay the decision, and how present-focused bias can make future value harder to sell.

The episode also looks at how brands can use behavioral cues to build trust before asking for action, especially when attention is fractured and buyers are moving across channels, tabs, and tasks.

Catch the episode on YouTube and Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Nancy Harhut

Nancy Harhut is the Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of HBT Marketing, where she helps brands use behavioral science to create digital and direct marketing campaigns that drive stronger engagement, response, and business results. An award-winning author and international keynote speaker, she is known for translating how people actually make decisions into practical marketing strategies that help brands improve messaging, increase action, and build customer trust.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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Source: DesignRush