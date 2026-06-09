EQS-News: Belvilla by OYO / Key word(s): Expansion

Belvilla Expands in Belgium Through Partnership with Holiday House Service



09.06.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

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Belvilla Expands in Belgium Through Partnership with Holiday House Service

Belvilla, part of OYO Vacation Homes and the global PRISM Group, has entered into a strategic partnership with Holiday House Service (HHS), a Belgian family-owned company specializing in vacation rental management. Since 1 January 2026, HHS has served as Belvilla's official Homeowner Advisor (HOA) in Belgium.

Brussels

The partnership focuses on two of Belgium's most important holiday regions: the Ardennes and the West Flemish coast. Through HHS's local expertise and operational capabilities, Belvilla aims to strengthen support for homeowners while expanding its presence in the Belgian market.

As part of the agreement, HHS manages 695 vacation homes on the Belvilla platform and acts as the primary point of contact for homeowners. The company also provides operational services including cleaning, quality control, and property management, offering homeowners a single trusted partner for day-to-day operations and long-term support.

Ankit Tandon, CEO Europe and COO of PRISM, said: "Belgium is a strategic market for us. Holiday House Service brings strong local knowledge, trusted homeowner relationships, and a commitment to quality. Together, we are well positioned to support homeowners and drive sustainable growth."

The partnership has already generated positive momentum. During the first quarter of 2026, HHS added a significant number of properties to the Belvilla platform, reflecting growing demand among Belgian homeowners for professionally managed vacation rental solutions with international visibility.

Remko de Vries, co-founder of HHS, added: "This partnership combines local, hands-on service with the reach and reputation of one of Europe's leading vacation rental platforms."

About HHS

Holiday House Service operates across the Ardennes and the Belgian coast, providing property management, homeowner support, operational services, and quality control for vacation homes.

About Belvilla and PRISM

Belvilla is part of OYO Vacation Homes, a leading European vacation rental provider. OYO Vacation Homes belongs to PRISM, a global hospitality and travel technology platform operating in more than 35 countries with brands including OYO, Belvilla, DanCenter, Checkmyguest, and Traum-Ferienwohnungen.



Contact Details

Anupriya D.

Communications Lead - US & Europe

+91- 9791163065

anupriya.d@oyorooms.com