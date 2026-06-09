Private equity firm Chariot Capital Group completes the acquisition of Laser Clinics UK, a leading aesthetics, laser, and skin-treatment platform.

Chariot Capital Group ("Chariot" or "CCG"), a private equity firm specializing in corporate carve-outs, divestitures, and complex transactions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Laser Clinics UK ("LCUK"), one of the United Kingdom's leading providers of laser, skin, and aesthetic treatments.

Laser Clinics UK was developed as part of Laser Clinics Group, a KKR portfolio company that pioneered its clinician-led, franchise-partnership model across Australia, New Zealand, and international markets. Chariot is acquiring the UK business as a standalone platform and intends to support its continued growth as an independent company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laser Clinics UK to the Chariot portfolio," said Adam Pugatch, Partner at Chariot Capital Group. "Laser Clinics UK has built a highly respected brand and market position, and we look forward to partnering with the company's management, franchise partners, and clinicians to support its continued growth."

As a standalone business, Laser Clinics UK will continue to focus on delivering high-quality aesthetic treatments through its network of clinics across the United Kingdom. Chariot intends to support the company's continued investment in its clinic network, technology platform, and talent base while building on its reputation as one of the UK's most trusted laser, skin, and aesthetics brands.

About Chariot Capital Group

Chariot Capital Group is a private equity firm specializing in corporate carve-outs, divestitures, and complex transactions. With deep operational expertise and a proven ability to navigate complexity, Chariot partners with management teams to unlock value and drive growth across its portfolio. Learn more at www.chariotcapital.com.

About Laser Clinics UK

Laser Clinics UK is a leading provider of laser, skin, and aesthetic treatments, operating more than 40 clinics across the United Kingdom. Through its clinician-led, franchise-partnership model, the company offers laser hair removal, cosmetic injectables, and a variety of skin treatments. With a focus on clinical excellence and customer outcomes, the company has established itself as one of the UK's most trusted laser, skin, and aesthetics brands. Learn more at www.laserclinics.co.uk.

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