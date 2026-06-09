adjoe, a global adtech platform, is expanding its presence across Latin America and appointing Ricardo Feldman to lead operations across LATAM, following 140% growth over the last year in the region, as its rewarded solutions have gained traction with apps and users across Latin America

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The expansion comes as the LATAM app economy continues to scale. The mobile gaming market has reached $2.23 billion in revenue in 2026, with over 241 million users, while in-app advertising spend is expected to exceed $10.2 billion across the region.

App publishers across Latin America continue to face increasing competition for user attention. Engagement remains a key challenge across the region, with 61% of companies citing generating sales opportunities as a top marketing hurdle, and 45% pointing to ROI pressure, according to Statista. As a result, the focus is shifting toward making users more valuable: retaining them and increasing engagement to drive more sustainable performance and higher ROI, a shift that adjoe's rewarded engagement model is designed to address.

adjoe's gaming-based Playtime and Arcade solutions embed directly into the app experience, encouraging repeat usage while introducing an additional monetization layer through game advertisers. Users discover and play mobile games directly within any app and earn rewards or loyalty points for their time and progress.

adjoe is already working with a range of leading consumer apps across the region, including Méliuz, Yape, TIM Fun, and Puntos Colombia. Globally, adjoe reaches over 770 million mobile users and partners with more than 1,000 apps and gaming studios, bringing a proven engagement and monetization model into the LATAM market.

Rewarded gaming introduces a new way to increase user retention while generating incremental revenue without disrupting existing monetization or UX. By embedding adjoe's Playtime or Arcade directly into the user experience, partners create continuous engagement loops that encourage repeat usage of the app's primary functions.

Partners report clear performance gains: users engaging with rewarded experiences generate significantly higher lifetime value, return to apps more frequently, and drive measurable increases in revenue per user:

3x more app returns

+11% higher average revenue per user (ARPU)

Up to 18x higher lifetime value (LTV)

Among adjoe's partners in the region is Méliuz, one of Brazil's leading loyalty platforms. André Amaral, Chief Strategy Officer at Méliuz, said: "adjoe has been an important partner for Méliuz in a new product vertical, helping us to diversify the offers for our users and the possibilities for them to earn more within our ecosystem."

Local Leadership to Drive Growth

Based in São Paulo, Ricardo Feldman joins as adjoe's first local lead in LATAM to drive regional expansion on the ground. His role focuses on scaling partnerships with app publishers and increasing the adoption of rewarded engagement models across Latin America.

"There is strong demand for engagement models that go beyond traditional advertising," said Ricardo Feldman, Regional Manager LATAM at adjoe. "Rewarded marketing is already proving effective in helping apps increase user activity while delivering measurable returns for advertisers."

adjoe's expansion into Latin America marks the next step in its global growth strategy, building on a track record of scaling engagement-driven monetization models across international markets. In regions where adjoe has established a strong local presence, the impact has been significant. Most recently, the company has already achieved 1000% YoY growth in South Korea.

With this approach now being applied in Latin America, adjoe is bringing a proven app engagement model to one of the fastest-growing app markets globally.

To learn more about adjoe, please visit adjoe.io.

About adjoe

adjoe introduces new ways for apps to monetize and scale by improving how users experience ads. From its offices in Hamburg, Boston, Singapore, and Tokyo, the company runs the world's leading and fastest growing rewarded advertising channel. Thanks to its advanced AI and first-party data, adjoe serves over 770 million mobile users globally with highly personalized ad experiences. adjoe's market-shaping solutions like Playtime, Arcade, and adjoe Ads backed by a $100 million investment from Bertelsmann help app developers worldwide reach unique and highly motivated users, monetize their apps more efficiently, and ultimately maximize revenues. Find out more at https://adjoe.io.

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Contacts:

PR Contact

Sara DeMoranville

BIG FISH PR for adjoe

adjoe@bigfishpr.com