Agents deliver configurable, confidence-based automation and predictability to financial institutions through exception handling, routing, and SLA monitoring

Volante Technologies, the global leader in Payments as a Service (PaaS), today announced that its Payments Platform and PaaS operations are now powered by its "Vol360i" Agentic AI. The core upgrade unlocks autonomous and semi-autonomous collaboration to reduce manual intervention, significantly increasing straight-through processing (STP) rates to over 95%, accelerating exception resolution, and proactively managing SLA performance.

Vol360i is immediately available to Volante banking and financial institution clients, with four main operating principles guiding Volante's agentic framework to deliver a frictionless payments experience:

Prevent Agents : Eliminate failures before they occur, boosting reliability and reducing customer-impacting errors.

: Eliminate failures before they occur, boosting reliability and reducing customer-impacting errors. Repair Agents : Self-healing AI fixes problems in real time, allowing operators to focus on higher-value tasks.

: Self-healing AI fixes problems in real time, allowing operators to focus on higher-value tasks. Predict Agents : Determine the best possible outcome for each payment and deliver smarter, cost-efficient decisions instantly.

: Determine the best possible outcome for each payment and deliver smarter, cost-efficient decisions instantly. Sense Agents:Real-time radar system to stay ahead of risks, congestion, and operational blind spots.

"Payments operations remain one of the most exception-driven and operationally complex areas of banking infrastructure, especially as ecosystems expand across multiple rails and real-time networks" said Robin LoGiudice, Strategic Advisor, Commercial Banking and Payments at Datos Insights. "By introducing intelligent agents directly into live payment workflows, solution partners like Volante are addressing a critical need for greater automation, predictability, and operational resilience as financial institutions race against competitors to modernize their payment environments."

Deepak Gupta, Chief Product, Engineering, and Deliver Officer, Volante Technologies, added, "Volante is the first to bring the multifold value of AI directly into production-grade payments operations. By embedding agentic intelligence at the core of our platform, we're giving banks a way to serve their customers with greater speed, accuracy, and resilience; not in theory, but in day-to-day transaction flows."

"These agents anticipate patterns and issues before they surface, resolve exceptions in real time, and make smarter routing decisions based on live conditions. The result is a materially better experience for end users and a step-change in operational efficiency for financial institutions looking to compete in an increasingly real-time, always-on payments landscape," continued Gupta

At Vol360i's core is a confidence-based operating model that enables financial institutions to begin with assisted decision-making by default and progressively expand autonomy as performance data validates outcomes. Agents interact with historical transaction data, operational logs, and prior resolution outcomes to bring contextual reasoning directly into live payment workflows. Operator-controlled approvals and overrides at all steps feed back into the model, continuously refining confidence scores and strengthening precision as volumes scale.

Low STP rates drive higher transaction costs and operational risk across payments operations. At the same time, customers and governing organizations increasingly expect payments to be credited within 24 hours, or faster, placing additional pressure on banks to improve predictability and speed. Volante clients already achieve STP rates of 85-95% with intelligent enrichment and adaptive routing capabilities. The Vol360i Agentic AI upgrade is designed to push these rates even higher while reducing exception-handling operating costs and improving overall efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness at scale.

"Volante clients are some of the most systemically important financial institutions in the world, supporting businesses, consumers, governments, and critical infrastructure every day. Payments are foundational to economic and societal growth, which means payments intelligence must operate within real-world regulatory, risk, and operational constraints," said Vijay Oddiraju, CEO at Volante Technologies

Oddiraju continued, "For too long, highly skilled operations teams have been trapped in manual exception handling instead of driving strategic value. Vol360i changes that equation by eliminating repetitive work at scale to free up talent for higher impact decisions, innovation, and growth."

Vol360i agents are designed for production-scale environments and are natively integrated within Volante's cloud-native Payments Platform and PaaS services, operationalizing intelligence at scale, securely and responsibly. Volante incorporates enterprise-grade security, explainability, and full auditability, with all agent-driven recommendations and actions logged and traceable. Banks can adopt the Vol360i Agentic AI incrementally across workflows, payment types, and regions, aligning activation with existing governance models and operational priorities.

To learn more and schedule a demo, visit volantetech.com/payments-platform

About Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies is the trusted payments modernization partner for financial businesses worldwide. Volante's ISO native and cloud-native, multi-cloud Payments as a Service platform, powered by Agentic AI and low-code capabilities, enables institutions to modernize and operate domestic and global payment rails with speed, agility, and self-sufficiency, processing millions of mission-critical transactions and trillions in value daily. Volante's customers include four of the top five global corporate banks, seven of the top ten U.S. banks, and two of the world's largest card networks. at www.volantetech.com and linkedin.com/company/volante-technologies.

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Contacts:

On behalf of Volante Technologies:

Americas

Julian Byrne

anthonyBarnum Public Relations

Tel. +1 (512) 665-9258

julian.byrne@anthonybarnum.com

EMEA

Assyria Graves

Hard Numbers

Tel: +44 75 0787 0214

volantetech@hardnumbers.co.uk