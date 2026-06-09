Celera Semiconductor Acquires Portugal-Based SiliconGate, a Global Leader in Analog IC Design

- SiliconGate team will expand to form a center of excellence in analog design -

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celera Semiconductor, the leading analog IC supplier using AI to slash the cost and time to develop and supply analog ICs, today announced it has acquired SiliconGate, a global leader in analog IC design and supply with offices in Lisbon and Porto, Portugal.

Celera outlined plans to grow its presence in Portugal through the acquisition to create a worldwide center of excellence in analog design and delivery. Elements of this plan include leveraging SiliconGate's existing and substantial design capabilities and its deep relationships with local universities to build a formidable team to help service the growing demand for Celera's unique AI-assisted analog design and delivery capability.

"SiliconGate is a renowned supplier of power management design services. For nearly two decades they have provided these services to major customers worldwide for diverse applications," said Patrick Brockett, CEO of Celera Semiconductor. "Celera has been working with SiliconGate for some time, and we are very impressed with the company's people and capabilities."

"Celera is experiencing explosive demand for custom analog products and the talented SiliconGate engineers will help us expand our capacity," said Dr. Helen Song, Celera's vice president of design. "But just as important, like Celera the SiliconGate team has a passion for using AI to automate the entire product development flow. Adding this team and its technology to ours will accelerate our progress toward fully autonomous analog design to serve a broader range of customers."

"Analog remains one of the hardest bottlenecks in semiconductor design because performance is governed by continuous device physics, layout parasitics, PVT variation, and iterative human judgment rather than clean digital abstraction," said Kenneth Safar, managing director at Maverick Silicon, Celera's major investor. "Celera's approach is compelling because it turns validated analog building blocks into reusable, AI-searchable design intelligence. Adding SiliconGate's deep power-management and mixed-signal expertise should expand the company's footprint and accelerate the path from specification to silicon-proven analog IP."

"We are excited to be joining forces with Celera Semiconductor. With SiliconGate's track record of more than 900 silicon-proven IP designs and Celera's proprietary AI technology, our combined teams can deliver exactly the analog ICs our customers need," said Floriberto Lima, CEO of SiliconGate. "What Celera is doing will change a one-hundred-billion-dollar industry and place Portugal in the forefront of this major shift."

About Celera Semiconductor

Celera Semiconductor is redefining the future of analog IC design. Using software acceleration based on its patented Nesto technology - the industry's first library of digital twins of analog functions. Celera Semiconductor is the first to offer full-custom or standard products in a fraction of the time of traditional semiconductor companies. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Celera partners with world-class supply chain players to deliver high-performance, cost-efficient analog solutions at unprecedented speed. Maverick Silicon is the major investor in Celera.

For more information, visit www.celerasemi.com

About Maverick Silicon

Maverick Silicon is an investment adviser focused on private semiconductor growth companies and related opportunities. This includes a focus on companies designing or producing chips, hardware, software or processes that accelerate or enable the performance of the broader infrastructure stack underlying artificial intelligence. Maverick Silicon is a division of Maverick Capital, a global $10B asset manager.

For more information, visit www.mavericksilicon.com/

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