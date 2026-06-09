Xplor Pay Introduces Flex Framework, Empowering SaaS Platforms to Evolve Embedded Payments Strategies Over Time

The new framework enables SaaS providers to move between payments models as they grow, helping turn payments into a scalable revenue stream

ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xplor Pay, a leading provider of embedded payment solutions within Xplor Technologies, today announced the launch of its Flex Framework, a new approach designed to help vertical SaaS platforms build, optimize, and scale embedded payments as a long-term revenue engine.

Unlike traditional programs that require SaaS platforms to commit to a single payments model, the Flex Framework enables partners to evolve their approach over time - or take a more tailored approach at the deal level - based on business goals, technical resources, and stage of growth.

For many SaaS platforms, embedded payments represent a significant but underleveraged revenue opportunity. However, early decisions about program structure can limit long-term growth, constraining revenue, control, and adoption. The Flex Framework addresses this by allowing platforms to align their payments strategy with how their business grows.

"Payments shouldn't be a one-time decision that locks software companies into a fixed model," said Mark Passifione, Senior Vice President, International Payments, Xplor Pay. "With the Flex Framework, partners can take a more adaptive approach - starting where it makes sense today and then evolving their payments strategy over time to maximize revenue, control, and customer experience."

The Flex Framework supports multiple commercial and operating models - including referral, hybrid, and PayFac as a Service - and enables platforms to move between them as their requirements change. This flexibility allows SaaS platforms to balance speed to market with long-term monetization, reducing the risk of choosing an approach too early or investing heavily before they are ready.

Built on insights from Xplor Pay's partner base across industries such as healthcare, automotive, and home services, the framework reflects how SaaS platforms scale in practice. Feedback from partners highlights the value of having a payments program that can adapt alongside the business, supporting stronger adoption and improved revenue outcomes over time.

In addition to payments infrastructure, Xplor Pay brings an operator-led approach, combining technology with go-to-market and growth expertise from building and scaling 20+ software platforms. This positions the company as a consultative partner for SaaS platforms, helping them increase attach rates, improve revenue per customer, and scale payments as a core part of their business model.

Key benefits of the Flex Framework:

Adaptable payment models: Move between referral, hybrid, and PayFac as a Service structures as the business evolves

Move between referral, hybrid, and PayFac as a Service structures as the business evolves Faster time to market: Launch quickly with a model suited to current capabilities, with a path to scale

Launch quickly with a model suited to current capabilities, with a path to scale Increased revenue potential: Optimize monetization over time by aligning payments strategy with growth trajectory

Optimize monetization over time by aligning payments strategy with growth trajectory Reduced risk: Avoid long-term constraints by deferring complex program decisions until the business is ready.

The Flex Framework is available now to all new Xplor Pay partners, with ongoing enhancements delivered through Xplor Pay's partner onboarding and growth programs.

To learn more, visit xplorpay.com.

FAQs

What is the Xplor Pay Flex Framework?

The Xplor Pay Flex Framework is a structured approach to embedded payments that allows SaaS platforms to choose and evolve their payments model over time. It supports multiple models - including referral, hybrid, and PayFac as a Service - so businesses can adapt their payments strategy to meet their business needs.

How is the Flex Framework different from traditional embedded payments programs?

Most embedded payments programs ask SaaS platforms to commit to a single model upfront. The Flex Framework allows providers to move between models and adjust their approach over time, helping avoid long-term limitations on revenue, control, and scalability.

Who is the Flex Framework designed for?

The Flex Framework is for vertical SaaS platforms that want to monetize payments more effectively. It is particularly relevant for transaction-heavy industries where payments are a core part of the customer experience and a potential source of recurring revenue.

About Xplor Pay

Xplor Pay is a full-service payment provider committed to empowering software platforms with seamless, embedded payment solutions that enhance user experiences and unlock new revenue streams. Through flexible partnerships, including PayFac as a Service, Xplor Pay helps vertical SaaS platforms scale while maximizing the value of payments.

Xplor Pay is a registered DBA of Clearent, LLC.

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