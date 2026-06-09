New Invoca Study Finds Consumers Won't Wait. AI Gives Brands the Speed to Win the Sale

Annual report finds only 33% of brands meet consumer expectations for response speed, and 79% will switch to a competitor that does

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, the AI-powered leader in revenue execution, today released The B2C Buyer Experience Report 2026, its annual study of how UK consumers experience AI and human assistance during high-stakes purchase decisions. The findings reveal a critical revenue gap: most brands are losing customers before AI ever enters the conversation.

The speed gap is a revenue gap

The widest gap in the 2026 data is between what UK consumers expect of a brand's response time and what they actually get:

53% expect a business to respond within one hour after they submit a form

Only 33% actually receive a response in that window

79% will switch to a competitor that responds faster

29% move on to a competitor rather than wait when the response is too slow

A slow response hands revenue directly to a faster competitor.

Consumers also expect a rapid response when they call businesses, and 71% of the survey respondents said they have hung up after being put on hold for too long. That's a 28-point increase since last year, indicating consumers are becoming significantly less patient.

Invoca's analysis of more than 60 million phone conversations shows 37% of phone leads convert during the call, with top-performing industries reaching 46%. These calls aren't from tyre-kickers. They're leads that are ready to convert.

"AI agents have graduated from experiments to a fundamental business requirement for brands," said Peter Isaacson, CMO at Invoca. "Consumers expect speed at every turn, and AI can provide it at the most crucial moments when leads drop off and head to the competition. Without fast, smart AI engagement capabilities, you're relegating yourself to second place."

When AI engages, brands own the outcome

AI is now embedded in the buying journey for nearly every UK consumer. When it performs well, brands earn trust. When it falls short, they earn the blame and the revenue consequences that follow. Consumers do not distinguish between the technology and the brand that chose to put it in front of them.

38% of consumers blame the brand alone when an AI interaction goes badly

Only 12% blame the AI vendor

Two-thirds hold the brand at least partially accountable, by a margin of more than 3 to 1

AI is improving, and consumer expectations are rising with it

Consumer sentiment toward brand AI has improved significantly year over year, and the data shows why. AI has gotten faster, more polished, and more useful, to the point that most consumers no longer notice when they're talking to it.

42% say AI made their experience better

20% say AI made their experience worse, down from 24% in 2025

70% of UK consumers can no longer reliably tell when they're talking to AI versus a human

For the brands that have invested in AI quality, it has become functionally invisible, which for an embedded technology is often the goal.

The quality standard consumers expect

Consumers have been clear about how they want AI to show up in the buying journey. They want transparency, a human available when it counts, and AI that knows its lane.

82% say it matters that a brand's AI clearly identifies itself

58% prefer a human representative when both options are equally available

83% say human connection is important during a high-stakes purchase

The data shows that it's critical to properly balance fast AI automation and empathetic human connections, and one does not replace the other. AI must be deployed well enough that consumers hardly notice it, human help must be available whenever they need it, and every touchpoint has to be connected from clicks to AI chats to calls and conversions to make the journey seamless.

Explore the Full Report Findings

Download The B2C Buyer Experience Report 2026

Read the Blog: Consumers Embrace AI, Demand for Fast Responses from Brands Increases

Dive Deeper by Industry:

Automotive Buyer Experience Report, 2026

Financial Services Buyer Experience Report, 2026

Home Services Buyer Experience Report, 2026

Insurance Buyer Experience Report, 2026

Telecommunications Buyer Experience Report, 2026

Travel Buyer Experience Report, 2026

About Invoca

Invoca is an AI-powered revenue execution platform that connects marketing, commerce, and contact centre teams to orchestrate seamless buyer journeys and turn every interaction into measurable, profitable growth. The Invoca platform features deep integrations with leading technology partners, enabling revenue teams to connect paid media investments to business outcomes, improve digital engagement, and convert more leads into sales.

Invoca's AI vision centers on using trustworthy, first-party data to deliver AI that is intelligent, authentic, and empathetic - connecting digital and human experiences to build lasting customer relationships. Top consumer brands, including Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, rely on Invoca to power profitable growth. Invoca has raised $184M from leading investors, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com/uk.

Methodology

The B2C Buyer Experience Report 2026, conducted via the Trycycle Gather conversational survey platform, analysed responses from 1,356 consumers in the US and UK who researched and made a high-stakes purchase in the last 12 months across multiple industries, including automotive, financial services, home services, insurance, telecommunications, and travel. This version reflects UK-only data, representing 663 respondents. A high-stakes purchase is defined as one where consumers weigh options and research carefully due to cost or complexity, generally above £500, or above £1,000 for travel. Survey field period: 8 to 22 May 2026. Results may not total 100% due to rounding and multi-select question formats.

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