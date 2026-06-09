Atsign expands AI Architect to fast-track secure-by-design enterprise agentic systems development

Atsign adds MCP-powered co-architecting, native agent modeling, and governance capabilities, turning AI from a basic coding assistant into a secure architectural collaborator

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign today announced expanded AI Architect capabilities, including intelligent AI co-architecting through Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration and new native AI agent nodes designed for enterprise-scale agentic systems. The enhancements help development teams accelerate AI application delivery while maintaining governance, reducing security debt, and ensuring systems remain secure by design from architecture through deployment.

In the race to adopt AI-assisted software development, many organizations trade development speed for security reviews, compliance rework, and architectural governance. Extending Atsign's architecture-first approach into AI-assisted software engineering, the updates help such development teams move from 'idea' to 'production-ready enterprise application' more quickly, without sacrificing governance, security, or system transparency.

Both updates build on Atsign's foundational direct-trust architecture. While traditional IP networking connects machines and the web connects documents, Atsign connects participants - people, entities, and AI agents - with identity, control, and policy built in. This enables teams to generate applications where agents communicate securely without relying on vulnerable central servers or "middlemen," resulting in zero exposed network attack surfaces by default.

"Most AI development tools stop at code generation. But enterprise AI development does not begin with code, it begins with architecture, governance, security boundaries, and system behavior," said Aparna Rayasam , CEO of Atsign. "Atsign AI Architect brings that governed architecture directly into the AI-assisted development workflow, helping transform today's AI coding assistants into secure-by-design architectural collaborators."

Starting a complex system architecture from a blank canvas can be daunting. Atsign AI Architect now enables a live, bidirectional workflow between large language models (LLMs) and the visual architecture canvas. The result is a collaborative blueprint that developers, architects, and security teams can review against governance, security, and implementation requirements. Through Atsign AI Architect's MCP connection, developers can work directly with AI coding assistants such as Claude or Cursor to generate a functional straw-man blueprint in real time.

Developers and architects can describe systems in natural language and instantly generate structured visual blueprints. For example, teams can prompt AI Architect with requests such as: "Build a CRM platform with customer workflows, analytics pipelines, and restricted-access AI agents". The LLM then renders the initial structured design, which teams can refine, validate, and evolve directly on the visual architecture canvas.

As enterprises scale beyond isolated copilots toward interconnected autonomous workflows, governance and visibility become increasingly difficult. Atsign's introduction of native AI agent nodes into the visual modeling environment replaces opaque "prompt chaining" with explicit architectural structure, and enables developers to visually define agent roles, capabilities, access boundaries, and interaction patterns within complex multi-agent systems.

By combining architecture modeling, AI-assisted system generation, and secure implementation workflows into a single environment, Atsign helps address one of the biggest bottlenecks in enterprise AI adoption: the gap between rapid prototyping and production-grade deployment.

For enterprise developers, the benefits include:

faster secure-by-design architecture-to-code workflows

reduced infrastructure and integration overhead

governable multi-agent AI systems

improved collaboration between architects, developers and security teams

reduced security debt and compliance rework

greater collaboration and consistency across distributed engineering teams without ownership or workflow changes

more reliable generation of secure, deployment-ready code

elimination of manual JSON exports, as LLMs pull architecture definitions directly from the live blueprint

The new AI Architect capabilities are available immediately to developers and enterprise teams using the Atsign Platform. More information is available at https://atsign.com/aiarchitect/ .

Media contacts

Scott Hetherington, scott@atsign.com

Rose Ross and Sarah Olney Ross, Omarketing (for Atsign), rose@omarketing.com / sarah@omarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3043d874-39fc-4ca0-a516-2b2f0e1a5a02