Applause checklist helps operators manage higher engagement and set new standards

Whenever a major sporting event comes around, online betting operators need to be at the top of their game, and few events are more significant than the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With a new larger-than-ever tournament format and a huge surge in North American interest, the stakes have never been higher. Operators will need to navigate multiple currencies and local regulations, while time zones will impact betting patterns especially in European betting markets, where many games will be kicking off late at night.

The World Cup presents a golden opportunity for betting operators, but also a wealth of technical and regulatory challenges. They will need to perform robust stress testing, validate regulatory compliance and evaluate the user experience as they optimize their websites and apps for intense spikes in traffic.

Applause has identified five essential quality pillars that every sports betting operator should critically review ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Ads and promotions

Sign-up offers, free bets and boosted odds will help a platform stand out from the crowd. When implemented correctly, promotions will help platforms see loyal customers returning after the World Cup is over. But operators must test promotions across a wide range of devices to validate that ads display properly, sign-up links route correctly and promotions are actually applied. With a global audience betting on the World Cup, many for the first time, high-quality localization plays an essential role in brand perception and trust.



Registration and onboarding flows

The customer onboarding process needs to be as simple as possible, while also complying with all applicable KYC requirements to prevent underage betting and fraudulent activity. New customers have a very low tolerance for friction, and even the smallest issue can result in abandonment. Crucially, the onboarding UX needs to be intuitive and accessible to clearly guide new customers through registration.



Stress and load testing

With many first-time bettors expected to take an interest in the World Cup, stress testing ahead of time is essential. Goals, red cards and other key moments will lead to instant spikes in traffic, which is why real-time odds, in-play betting and early cashout features demand consistent and reliable performance.



Deposits and withdrawals

Operators will offer a wide range of payment methods and currencies and aim to make sure payments are processed quickly. But they need to validate that deposit and withdrawal limits cannot be exceeded, while also performing the required anti-money laundering (AML) checks. Failure to meet these requirements has resulted in six-figure fines and higher during previous World Cups.



Geofencing

Games at the World Cup will take place in 16 host cities across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Fans will be traveling across U.S. state lines and international borders, each with differing betting rules and regulations, making it essential that operators rigorously test and evaluate their platform's geofencing capabilities to block unregulated users from accessing the site.

These components can be constantly validated and improved in the build-up to the World Cup and throughout the tournament. Operators can conduct ongoing testing under real-world conditions, using live payment instruments, real devices and in-market testers, supported by AI and automation.

Alexander Waldmann, Vice President at Applause, said: "The 2026 FIFA World Cup represents the ultimate stress test for sports betting operators. They need to offer a user experience that stays smooth, reliable and compliant even under major traffic spikes. In a market this competitive, digital quality makes all the difference. Operators can use it to their advantage and turn this landmark tournament into a record-breaking year for growth and user loyalty."

About Applause

Applause is the global leader in managed software testing services and digital quality. Through AI, automation and the world's largest independent testing community, we help leading enterprises validate every aspect of their apps and other digital experiences. Our fully managed approach makes it easy for organizations to test under real-world conditions, across devices, locations and use cases at the speed and scale required in the age of AI. Applause alleviates pressure on internal teams by helping expand testing coverage, keep pace with modern release cycles, and deliver exceptional quality to their users around the world. With deep expertise in payment testing, accessibility, UX and AI evaluation, Applause is a trusted partner to the world's most innovative brands. Visit www.applause.com to learn more.

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Contacts:

Suzanne Wholley

pr@applause.com