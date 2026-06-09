

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved amidst a pause in Iran-Israel hostilities and a decline in crude oil prices. Anxiety ahead of the release of CPI readings from U.S. as well as a slew of central bank interest rate decisions on the horizon limited gains.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index has shed more than quarter percent. Bond yields mostly eased. Both the crude oil benchmarks have declined around 2 percent. Gold is trading flat. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,957.00, up 0.34% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,437.60, up 0.43% Germany's DAX at 24,729.89, up 0.36% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,329.13, down 0.42% France's CAC 40 at 8,263.17, up 0.78% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,107.60, up 0.75% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 65,416.63, up 2.17% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,604.20, down 0.24% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,010.03, up 1.28% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,565.90, down 0.37% South Korea's KOSPI at 8,096.93, up 8.18%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.73, down 0.32% EUR/USD at 1.1572, up 0.29% GBP/USD at 1.3402, up 0.45% USD/JPY at 160.19, up 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.7060, up 0.21% USD/CAD at 1.3922, down 0.23%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.543%, down 0.20% Germany at 3.0603%, up 0.14% France at 3.714%, down 0.13% U.K. at 4.9260%, down 0.40% Japan at 2.671%, down 1.69%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $92.65, down 1.70%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $89.38, down 2.10%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,362.87, down 0.01%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $68.49, down 0.14%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,740.36, down 0.23% Ethereum at $1,679.07, up 0.41% BNB at $597.67, down 0.19% XRP at $1.16, up 1.05% Solana at $66.31, up 0.26%



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