Highlighting Multi-Function Displays and CAN Bus Keypads with MIL-STD Compliance for Integrated Crew Station Solutions

Industrial Electronic Engineers (IEE), a leading provider of ruggedized display systems for military applications, will be exhibiting select Multi-Function Displays (MFDs) and CAN Bus Keypads at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, June 15th-19th, in Paris, France. Smart Displays, MFDs and dedicated Keypad controls and indicators are in-demand for their modularity, MIL-STD compliance and ease of integration.

Military vehicle crew stations continue to evolve into integrated, mission-management workstations where small crews can oversee sensors, weapons, robotic teammates and autonomous platforms simultaneously. IEE displays support the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for ease of integration and optimal crew station functionality. This modularity also supports matching processing and system interfaces for the specific customer application. In addition, IEE displays and keypads are compliant to MIL-STD-1472 (Human Factor), MIL-STD 810 (Environments), 461G (EMI/EMC), 1275 Rev F (Power), and options for 3009 (NVIS compliance).

"Our CAN Bus Keypads compliance to key Military Standards enable them to be used in combat vehicle crew station applications that have not been possible before," said Ed Fulmer, Director of Business Development at IEE. "We provide the tools, including displays and keypads that help vehicle integrators create ergonomic work stations to manage the increasingly complex demands on the crew."

The ease of software and hardware integration of IEE displays and CAN Bus keypads enables the warfighter to incrementally add new functions and capabilities to crew stations for years after the initial fielding of the platform.

IEE highlights include a 12.1-Inch Smart Multi-Function Display (MFD) supporting the Generic Vehicular Architecture (GVA) and 2x4 CAN Bus Keypad.

12.1-Inch GVA Smart MFD

Features:

High bright enhanced 12.1" TFT display

WXGA (1280x800) 24-bit color display

Brightness 500 cd/m2 through optics

Contrast Ratio: 700:1

Single board computer Intel Atom E3825 System-on Chip, Dual Core Genlock Synchronization

MIL-STD-810 Environmental

MIL-STD-461 EMI/EMC

Inputs: VGA, Composite, S-Video, FLIR, Ethernet, HD-SDI, CAN Bus

32 programmable bezel keys per GVA layout

Integral resistive multi-touch screen (RMTS)

2x4 CAN Bus Keypads

Features:

2x4 Keypad

8 sealed snap dome push buttons

Dimmable backlight and LED indicators

Control Interface: Controller Area Network (CAN) module Standard Compliance SAE-J1939; Full CAN Specification 2.0B compliance

MIL-STD-1472H Human Factors

MIL-STD-810H Environmental

MIL-STD-461G EMI/EMC

MIL-STD-1275F Power

MIL-STD-3009 NVIS (option)

Lightweight, rugged sealed and vented enclosure fit for use in military ground vehicle and airborne applications

IEE is exhibiting with Ecrin Systems in Hall 5A, Stand J356, June 15th-19th. Stop by or make an appointment with Ed Fulmer by calling +1-404-641-9665 or email: efulmer@ieeinc.com.

About IEE:

Celebrating its 80th anniversary, IEE has been a trusted provider of enhanced displays for military and industrial applications. From rapid prototyping of custom designs to full-scale production runs, IEE's factory in Sylmar, CA produces innovative displays with advanced features like low-latency video processing, including scaling, overlays and multiple images arranged in selectable configurations, high-bright and NVIS backlighting, and lightweight, ruggedized enclosures. IEE's in-house, direct control of critical process steps reduces costs, decreases production lead times and improves lifecycle management. IEE display products are ITAR-free and distributed worldwide. IEE is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information: visit ieeinc.com

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Contacts:

For Press Inquiries Contact:

Nancy King

310-433-9966

nking@ieeinc.com