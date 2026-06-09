Andersen Global has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Courdid BV, a Netherlands-based global mobility firm, further strengthening its cross-border workforce and expatriate advisory capabilities.

Founded nearly two decades ago, Courdid BV offers a comprehensive suite of advisory services spanning wage tax, expatriate taxation, payroll, immigration, and employer of record solutions. The firm partners with multinational employers, public sector entities, and professional service providers to deliver practical, tailored guidance on complex cross-border workforce matters distinguished by a client-first approach that prioritizes accessibility and personal service.

"We believe in keeping things practical and relevant for our clients, particularly in areas that are often overly complex," said Jean-Paul van 't Hof, managing partner of Courdid BV. "Becoming a collaborating firm of Andersen Global allows us to support clients more broadly while strengthening our ability to address cross-border needs."

"Expanding our capabilities in global mobility remains an important priority as businesses continue to deploy talent across borders," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Courdid BV enhances our presence in Europe and strengthens our ability to deliver coordinated support in this area."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700