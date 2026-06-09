Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon in Alarmbereitschaft? Dieser Rohstoff könnte jetzt Gold in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 15:38 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GreenMoney Journal: Capital for a Healthier World - How the Milken Institute is Building the Next Era of Impact Investing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / By Théo Cohan and Yun Fu, Milken Institute

The Capital and Partnership Gaps in Health - Capital is available across the public, private, and philanthropic sectors, yet each is constrained when acting alone. What is missing is the financial architecture that lets these pools of capital work together.

The Milken Institute's Financial Innovations Lab (FIL) convenes experts and stakeholders to address challenges faced by the public, private, and philanthropic sectors, then works to tackle them together. Each Lab maps the financial and structural barriers on a specific impact issue, then designs the instruments, policies, and partnerships that move resources toward solutions.

Women's Health: From Conversation to Capital - Women's health is one of the largest corrections the healthcare market has yet to make. Women make roughly 80 percent of household health-care decisions, yet conditions that disproportionately affect women have historically received a fraction of the funding and financing their burden warrants.

"We need to make sure that the investment dollars flowing to women's health are going to places that will have the impact we are trying to achieve, which is a healthier population." Caitlin MacLean, Managing Director, Milken Institute Catalytic Capital, said at the Institute's recent Global Conference.

Cancer: Finance the Gap Between Science and Implementation - Cancer is one of the most active scientific frontiers in medicine. Discovery moves quickly-in immunotherapy, in early detection, in our understanding of cancer's molecular drivers-but the capital that carries these breakthroughs from laboratory to clinic has not kept pace. Promising research stalls in what investors call the "valley of death," the void between academic publication and an investable company.

Read more about all of these areas and how Catalytic Capital plays a part in healthcare, here - https://greenmoney.com/capital-for-a-healthier-world-how-the-milken-institute-is-building-the-next-era-of-impact-investing

=======

Find more stories and multimedia from GreenMoney Journal at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GreenMoney Journal
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/greenmoney-journal
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GreenMoney Journal



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/capital-for-a-healthier-world-how-the-milken-institute-is-building-the-next-er-1174436

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.