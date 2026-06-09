GreenMoney Journal: Capital for a Healthier World - How the Milken Institute is Building the Next Era of Impact Investing

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / By Théo Cohan and Yun Fu, Milken Institute

The Capital and Partnership Gaps in Health - Capital is available across the public, private, and philanthropic sectors, yet each is constrained when acting alone. What is missing is the financial architecture that lets these pools of capital work together.

The Milken Institute's Financial Innovations Lab (FIL) convenes experts and stakeholders to address challenges faced by the public, private, and philanthropic sectors, then works to tackle them together. Each Lab maps the financial and structural barriers on a specific impact issue, then designs the instruments, policies, and partnerships that move resources toward solutions.

Women's Health: From Conversation to Capital - Women's health is one of the largest corrections the healthcare market has yet to make. Women make roughly 80 percent of household health-care decisions, yet conditions that disproportionately affect women have historically received a fraction of the funding and financing their burden warrants.

"We need to make sure that the investment dollars flowing to women's health are going to places that will have the impact we are trying to achieve, which is a healthier population." Caitlin MacLean, Managing Director, Milken Institute Catalytic Capital, said at the Institute's recent Global Conference.

Cancer: Finance the Gap Between Science and Implementation - Cancer is one of the most active scientific frontiers in medicine. Discovery moves quickly-in immunotherapy, in early detection, in our understanding of cancer's molecular drivers-but the capital that carries these breakthroughs from laboratory to clinic has not kept pace. Promising research stalls in what investors call the "valley of death," the void between academic publication and an investable company.

Read more about all of these areas and how Catalytic Capital plays a part in healthcare, here - https://greenmoney.com/capital-for-a-healthier-world-how-the-milken-institute-is-building-the-next-era-of-impact-investing

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/capital-for-a-healthier-world-how-the-milken-institute-is-building-the-next-er-1174436