Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Rematch, the community-powered media infrastructure for grassroots sports, announced today a $3.5 million funding round to accelerate its international expansion, strengthen its technology investments, and scale what the company aims to have become the world's leading sports highlights platform.

Since its launch in 2017, the company has established itself as one of the fastest-growing grassroots sports media platforms in Europe, generating more than 1 billion fully organic views globally, millions of videos created and a rapidly growing creator community active every weekend across multiple sports.

Rematch's long-term ambition is to become the leading community-powered media infrastructure capturing sports highlights globally. With the launch of Rematch US in 2024, the platform made major strides toward expanding its global reach.

"Since day one, our ambition has been to bring grassroots sports into the spotlight on a global scale," said Pierre Husson, CEO and Co-Founder of Rematch. "We want to become the platform finally capable of revealing the massive, untapped media ecosystem of sports moments happening each weekend, between local fields and courts across the world.

"This $3.5 million funding round will allow us to significantly accelerate our international expansion, continue investing in our technology and AI capabilities, and most importantly empower every passionate fan standing on the sidelines to become a creator."

Within months of launching in the United States, Rematch has already generated tens of millions of views, activated thousands of creators and partnered with leading organizations across youth soccer, flag football, volleyball and grassroots sports ecosystems throughout the United States.

The strong traction seen across the American market validates the global scalability of Rematch's model and confirms the emergence of a universal behavior around user-generated sports content. Grassroots sports represent hundreds of millions of athletes globally and an enormous volume of untapped and unstructured content. As smartphones transform every spectator into a potential creator, Rematch is building the infrastructure capable of organizing, producing and distributing grassroots sports content at global scale.

Powered by advances in artificial intelligence, creator economy behaviors and mobile video consumption, Rematch is developing scalable technologies that enhance video creation, content identification, automated editing, personalization and distribution across sports communities.

Rematch has now surpassed $1.2 million in annual revenue and already works with major sports organizations and global brands and leading youth sports organizations.

Through this funding round, the company plans to accelerate its global expansion, strengthen its product and AI teams and continue empowering supporters, parents, volunteers, clubs and creators to become the next generation of grassroots sports media. Rematch's long-term shareholders include U.S.-based family office Intervalle Capital, Stéphanie Gottlib-Zeh, Rightbear Holding and Bpifrance, which has supported the company for several years.

"Rematch is not simply building another sports app - the company is progressively building the global media infrastructure for grassroots sports," said Thierry Daupin, Chairman of Intervalle Capital. "The traction we've seen across both Europe and the United States confirms that this category is global, massive and still largely untapped. We believe Rematch has all the foundations to become a category-defining company at the intersection of sports, media, creator economy and artificial intelligence."

About Rematch

Founded in 2017 in Bordeaux, France, Rematch is the community-powered media platform for grassroots sports. Through a global creator community active every weekend on the sidelines of games, the platform enables users to instantly capture, create and share highlights across multiple sports. Rematch has already generated more than 1 billion fully organic views globally and enabled the creation of millions of sports videos worldwide. Following a successful U.S. launch in 2024, the company is now accelerating its ambition to become the global media infrastructure for grassroots sports. The Rematch US headquarters are based in Dallas, Tx., and led by U.S. CEO Hanna Howard as the company continues expanding its presence across North America.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300725

Source: Rematch