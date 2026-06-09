Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for plans to list the Evolve Canadian Financials Yield Fund ("CFIN") and the Evolve Canadian Utilities Yield Fund ("CUTE") on the Toronto Stock Exchange. CFIN aims to offer investors exposure to a portfolio of Canada's Big Six banks and leading Canadian insurance companies, while CUTE aims to offer exposure to leading Canadian utilities companies. Both ETFs will employ a covered call strategy with no leverage and aim to provide monthly cash distributions.

Evolve Canadian Financials Yield Fund

CFIN seeks to provide exposure to an equal-weighted portfolio of Canadian banks and insurance companies while generating enhanced income through a covered call strategy. CFIN seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Canadian Core Financials Equal Weight Index, or any successor thereto. To enhance yield and manage risk, CFIN will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

Evolve Canadian Utilities Yield Fund

CUTE seeks to provide exposure to an equal-weighted portfolio of primarily Canadian utilities services companies while generating enhanced income through a covered call strategy. CUTE seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Canada Utility Index, or any successor thereto. To enhance yield and manage risk, CUTE will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market conditions.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $9 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

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Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Evolve Canadian Financials Yield Fund ("CFIN") and Evolve Canadian Utilities Yield Fund ("CUTE") will be offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). There will be no sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities commissions. For more information, visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300736

Source: Evolve ETFs