EmpoweRx Rebrands as RuraLink to Support a More Sustainable Rural Healthcare Workforce

The Maine-based company supports healthcare organizations and professionals through workforce solutions designed to strengthen rural communities.

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / EmpoweRx, a Maine-based healthcare workforce technology company, today announced its rebrand to RuraLink, reflecting the company's continued commitment to helping healthcare organizations and healthcare professionals build stronger workforce connections across rural communities. The rebrand reflects the company's ongoing commitment to strengthening workforce access and supporting healthcare organizations serving rural and underserved communities.

The transition to RuraLink marks an important milestone in the company's evolution and better reflects its focus on addressing rural workforce challenges through greater transparency, direct engagement, and sustainable workforce strategies.

Through its work with six rural hospitals, two hospital associations, and thousands of healthcare professionals, RuraLink has gained deep insight into the workforce challenges facing healthcare organizations and the communities they serve.

"RuraLink reflects both our growth as a company and our long-term vision for the future of healthcare workforce engagement," said Mary Kathleen Bryan, Chief Executive Officer of RuraLink. "Healthcare organizations continue to face significant workforce challenges, while healthcare professionals are seeking greater flexibility, transparency, and professional autonomy. We believe stronger connections between organizations and professionals are essential to building a more sustainable healthcare workforce."

Healthcare organizations across the country continue to navigate workforce shortages, recruitment challenges, workforce instability, and rising labor costs. At the same time, healthcare professionals are increasingly looking for greater career flexibility, professional autonomy, and direct access to opportunities.

RuraLink was built around a simple belief: when healthcare organizations and healthcare professionals can engage more directly, both sides are better positioned to succeed. The company's platform supports the day-to-day processes involved in workforce engagement, helping healthcare organizations and professionals navigate credentialing, onboarding, compliance, and workforce management more efficiently.

As RuraLink continues to expand its network of healthcare organizations and professionals, the company remains focused on helping strengthen workforce stability, improve access to care, and support the long-term sustainability of rural healthcare.

While the company's name is changing, its mission remains the same: supporting the people and organizations working every day to deliver care in communities that need it most.

For more information, visit www.ruralink.net.

About RuraLink

RuraLink is a Maine-based healthcare workforce technology company focused on helping healthcare organizations and healthcare professionals build stronger workforce connections. Through workforce engagement tools, educational resources, and operational support, RuraLink works to strengthen workforce stability and improve access to care in rural and underserved communities.

Media Contact

Mary Kathleen Bryan

Chief Executive Officer

+1(503)-855-7187

mk@ruralink.net

SOURCE: RuraLink

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/empowerx-rebrands-as-ruralink-to-support-a-more-sustainable-rural-hea-1174445