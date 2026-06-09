TVIQ Promotes Sara Sinclair to Chief Operating Officer

Industry Veteran to Lead Next Phase of Growth Across Managed Services, Platform Operations, and Strategic Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / TVIQ, a leading provider of Connected TV (CTV) revenue operations, monetization, and advertising technology services, today announced the promotion of Sara Sinclair to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Since joining TVIQ, Sinclair has played a pivotal role in scaling the company's operational infrastructure, expanding platform partnerships, and driving measurable revenue growth for publishers and streaming media companies. In her new role as COO, she will oversee all day-to-day operations across TVIQ's managed services business, platform partnerships, publisher success, ad operations, product strategy, and the continued expansion of the company's proprietary technologies and marketplace offerings.

"As TVIQ continues to grow, we need leaders who combine deep industry expertise with an unwavering commitment to our clients' success," said Scott Ryan, Founder and CEO of TVIQ. "Sara has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, operational excellence, and a unique ability to turn complex challenges into scalable solutions. Her impact on our business, our partners, and our clients has been tremendous, and I am excited to welcome her into this expanded leadership role."

Sinclair has been instrumental in helping TVIQ evolve into a trusted partner for premium streaming publishers seeking to maximize revenue through intelligent supply-side monetization, demand enablement, direct sales representation, curated marketplace solutions, and managed revenue operations.

Under her leadership, TVIQ has expanded its operational capabilities across major CTV platforms, strengthened relationships with leading SSPs and DSPs, enhanced publisher monetization strategies, and helped clients unlock new revenue opportunities through inventory extension, audience extension, backfill, buyback, and curated marketplace initiatives.

"I'm honored to step into the COO role and continue building alongside such an incredible team," said Sara Sinclair. "The streaming ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly, creating a multitude of opportunities for publishers, platforms, and advertisers. TVIQ is uniquely positioned to help our partners navigate that evolution through our operational expertise, transparency, and innovative monetization solutions. I look forward to helping drive our next chapter of growth!"

The promotion reflects TVIQ's continued investment in leadership, technology, and operational excellence as the company expands its footprint across the Connected TV ecosystem. With Sinclair serving as COO, TVIQ will continue accelerating its mission of helping publishers maximize revenue, optimize yield, and unlock new opportunities across every path to demand.

About TVIQ:

TVIQ is a Connected TV revenue operations and advertising technology company that helps streaming publishers maximize monetization through managed services, direct sales representation, yield optimization, curated marketplaces, demand enablement, and strategic platform partnerships. TVIQ manages billions of daily advertising opportunities and millions of dollars in monthly publisher revenue across premium streaming inventory.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional information, contact Contact@TVIQ.io.

SOURCE: TVIQ

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/tviq-promotes-sara-sinclair-to-chief-operating-officer-1174441