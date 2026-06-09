

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in April from a shortfall in the previous year as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 76.0 million in April versus a deficit of EUR 90.1 million in the corresponding month last year. In March, the surplus was EUR 532.2 million.



The favorable foreign trade balance in April was driven mainly by a higher surplus in machinery and transport equipment, the agency said.



Exports increased 4.5 percent annually in April, and imports were 2.6 percent higher. Shipments to EU member states grew by almost 7.0 percent, while those to non-EU countries declined by more than 3.0 percent.



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