Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Redefining Rural Road Safety

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Too often, rural road improvements occur only after a tragedy. Refusing to accept a reactive approach to infrastructure budget allocation, The Ray recently submitted a joint response with Abley to the USDOT's ROUTES Initiative Request for Information (RFI). This submission pairs The Ray's transportation technology focus with Abley's safety software to deliver a proactive, data-backed methodology already recognized by the FHWA.

The joint roadmap outlines three key pillars to establish a Safe System Approach for the nation's rural roads:

Predictive Risk Assessment: Evaluating a road's physical characteristics rather than its crash history to address danger before accidents happen. The work shows that targeting just 6% of high-risk rural networks can prevent up to 20% of severe traffic incidents.

Eliminating Data Deserts: Utilizing AI-driven vision models to automatically generate high-fidelity digital inventories of road assets. This removes the technical burden from understaffed local agencies and gives small communities equal grant readiness.

Network-Wide Safety Treatments: Prioritizing funding for low-cost, high-impact countermeasures like rumble strips and enhanced signage. These Whole-of-Network analysis tools allow rural practitioners to simulate benefits and secure competitive federal funding.

A Blueprint for Prevention

Geographic location should never dictate a community's safety. By leveraging geospatial and AI analysis, this partnership provides small towns and Tribal Nations with the data fidelity needed to win federal grants. The Ray and its partners are proud to offer the USDOT an actionable path toward a culture of risk prevention and long-term infrastructure resilience.

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SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redefining-rural-road-safety-1174446