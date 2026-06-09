Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon in Alarmbereitschaft? Dieser Rohstoff könnte jetzt Gold in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2026 16:34 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Inter-American Development Bank: IDB Invest Achieves 'AAA' Credit Rating by S&P, Boosting Capacity for Development Financing in Latin America and the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDB Invest, the private-sector arm of the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group), has achieved the highest possible 'AAA' credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, reinforcing its sound financial position and strengthening its ability to support private-sector-led development across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The upgrade from 'AA+' reflects IDB Invest's robust governance and its successful transition to its innovative "originate-to-share" business model, which has expanded its ability to mobilize private capital for development across the region.

In 2025, IDB Invest reached a record $13.1 billion in financing, including $7.7 billion in mobilization.

The new rating also reflects the successful completion of IDB Invest's $3.5 billion capital increase process. Together with the originate-to-share model, the additional capital is expected to increase IDB Invest's financing and mobilization capacity from about $13 billion today to roughly $22 billion annually over the next decade, supporting more projects and expanding economic opportunities in the region.

"This upgrade reflects the transformation of IDB Invest and the strong support of our shareholders. It expands our capacity to support businesses to boost private-sector-led development across Latin America and the Caribbean," said IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn.

"Our new AAA rating marks a historic moment for our institution, and it's a testament to the work of an incredible team that made it possible," said IDB Invest CEO James Scriven. "Today's upgrade validates our extraordinary transformation, our business model, and our successful capital increase process. This step forward means better funding conditions and more resources for the region. We are just getting started," he added.

Since 2016, IDB Invest has channeled more than $75 billion to Latin America and the Caribbean, supporting over 700 projects in sectors including infrastructure, energy, trade financing, health, and productive development.

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances sustainable companies and projects to achieve financial results and maximize economic, social, and environmental development in the region. With a portfolio of $22 billion in assets under management and more than 440 clients in 25 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory services that meet the needs of its clients in a variety of industries. Visit our website: www.idbinvest.org/en.

Maria Soledad Planes
mplanes@iadb.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b7b40b3-4382-42e1-9f30-6741252392c1


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.