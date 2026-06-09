Australia Social Media Ban: Majority of Australian Parents and Children Report Positive Outcomes for Children's Mental Health, Yet Half Keep At Least Some Of Their Accounts, FOSI Research Finds

New pre- and post-ban data reveal a more complex picture than supporters or critics predicted, with findings that every country considering similar legislation needs to read

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / When Australia banned social media for children under 16 in late 2025, it became the first country in the world to do so in this manner. Months later, the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) has the data on what actually happened, and the results are more complicated than expected.

FOSI's research briefing, Australian Children's and Parents' Perceptions of the Recent Social Media Ban , draws on two waves of survey data collected by Ipsos, reaching around 2,000 respondents per wave, including children ages 10-17 and their parents.

The findings arrive as Spain, Indonesia, Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, and U.S. states, including California, Texas, and Nebraska, are actively pursuing similar legislation.

What the data shows:

Mental health improvement surged, unexpectedly. Before the ban, just 33% of children and 42% of parents were confident it would improve children's mental health. Post-ban, 58% of children and 62% of parents agree that the ban is helping to improve the mental health and well-being of children.

Half of the affected children still have access. Only 19% of children ages 10-15 reported losing all of their social media accounts. 33% lost some. 17% lost none at all.

Screen time didn't drop the way parents or children predicted. 47% of parents and 48% of children expected the ban to reduce screen time. Post-ban, only 33% of parents and 37% of children say it actually has.

Kids are migrating, and parents don't fully know it. 46% of children say the ban pushed them toward other digital platforms. Only 36% of parents say the same about their children, a 10-point gap that raises questions about transparency in family digital life.

Demand for safer platform design remains high. 75% of children and 74% of parents say social media companies should create special accounts with additional protections for teenagers.

"This research shows a country grappling with a big change to how young people use social media and the internet. Capturing this moment in Australia's social media ban rollout provides unique insight into how both children and parents are thinking about, navigating, and living with this new normal." - Alanna Powers-O'Brien, Research Specialist, Family Online Safety Institute

About the Research: This pre-ban (October 2025) and post-ban (March/April 2026) data was collected by Ipsos, the third-largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. This research was supported by Disney's Digital Wellness Grant Program and TikTok.

About FOSI: The Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) is an international, non-profit organization that works to make the online world safer for kids and their families. FOSI convenes leaders in industry, government, and the non-profit sectors to collaborate and innovate new solutions and policies in the field of online safety. Through research, resources, events, and special projects, FOSI promotes a culture of responsibility online and encourages a sense of digital citizenship for all. FOSI's membership includes many of the leading internet and telecommunications companies around the world.

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CONTACT:

amy@fosi.org

480-201-6733

PR Consultant

Family Online Safety Institute

SOURCE: FOSI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/australia-social-media-ban-majority-of-australian-parents-and-chi-1174227