Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon in Alarmbereitschaft? Dieser Rohstoff könnte jetzt Gold in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 16:38 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Australia Social Media Ban: Majority of Australian Parents and Children Report Positive Outcomes for Children's Mental Health, Yet Half Keep At Least Some Of Their Accounts, FOSI Research Finds

New pre- and post-ban data reveal a more complex picture than supporters or critics predicted, with findings that every country considering similar legislation needs to read

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / When Australia banned social media for children under 16 in late 2025, it became the first country in the world to do so in this manner. Months later, the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) has the data on what actually happened, and the results are more complicated than expected.

FOSI's research briefing, Australian Children's and Parents' Perceptions of the Recent Social Media Ban, draws on two waves of survey data collected by Ipsos, reaching around 2,000 respondents per wave, including children ages 10-17 and their parents.

The findings arrive as Spain, Indonesia, Brazil, France, the United Kingdom, and U.S. states, including California, Texas, and Nebraska, are actively pursuing similar legislation.

What the data shows:

Mental health improvement surged, unexpectedly. Before the ban, just 33% of children and 42% of parents were confident it would improve children's mental health. Post-ban, 58% of children and 62% of parents agree that the ban is helping to improve the mental health and well-being of children.

Half of the affected children still have access. Only 19% of children ages 10-15 reported losing all of their social media accounts. 33% lost some. 17% lost none at all.

Screen time didn't drop the way parents or children predicted. 47% of parents and 48% of children expected the ban to reduce screen time. Post-ban, only 33% of parents and 37% of children say it actually has.

Kids are migrating, and parents don't fully know it. 46% of children say the ban pushed them toward other digital platforms. Only 36% of parents say the same about their children, a 10-point gap that raises questions about transparency in family digital life.

Demand for safer platform design remains high. 75% of children and 74% of parents say social media companies should create special accounts with additional protections for teenagers.

"This research shows a country grappling with a big change to how young people use social media and the internet. Capturing this moment in Australia's social media ban rollout provides unique insight into how both children and parents are thinking about, navigating, and living with this new normal." - Alanna Powers-O'Brien, Research Specialist, Family Online Safety Institute

About the Research: This pre-ban (October 2025) and post-ban (March/April 2026) data was collected by Ipsos, the third-largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. This research was supported by Disney's Digital Wellness Grant Program and TikTok.

About FOSI: The Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI) is an international, non-profit organization that works to make the online world safer for kids and their families. FOSI convenes leaders in industry, government, and the non-profit sectors to collaborate and innovate new solutions and policies in the field of online safety. Through research, resources, events, and special projects, FOSI promotes a culture of responsibility online and encourages a sense of digital citizenship for all. FOSI's membership includes many of the leading internet and telecommunications companies around the world.

###

CONTACT:

amy@fosi.org
480-201-6733
PR Consultant
Family Online Safety Institute

SOURCE: FOSI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/australia-social-media-ban-majority-of-australian-parents-and-chi-1174227

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.