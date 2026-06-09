EQS-News: Creative Management Partners LLC / Key word(s): Science

'Health Talk America', America's Premier Nationwide Radio Health Talk Show and Co-Host Dr. Adam Brockman Sign With CMP Agent Alan Morell for Commercial Rights, Sponsorships, Advertisers, and Talent Bookings



09.06.2026 / 16:36 CET/CEST

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CMP Will Additionally Represent Dr. Brockman Individually for His Books, Executive Producing and Monetized Revenue Streams Across All Platforms BEVERLY HILLS, CA - June 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Announced today, 'Health Talk America', America's Premier Nationwide Radio Health Talk Show, hosted by Dr. Bob Martin and Dr. Adam Brockman, sign with CMP Agent Alan Morell for Commercial Rights, Sponsorships, Advertisers and Talent Bookings. CMP Will Additionally Represent Dr. Brockman Individually for His Books And Monetized Revenue Streams Across All Platforms. About Health Talk America (HTA): Health Talk America (HTA) is the parent brand of "The Dr. Bob Martin Show," recognized as the #1 Health Talk Radio Program in America. Syndicated across more than 500 stations and digital platforms globally, the show reaches an audience of 1.5 million to 2 million "action-takers" every week. HTA provides a high-impact forum for natural health, progressive medicine, and wellness breakthroughs, bridging the gap between conventional medical practices and evidence-based natural solutions. About Dr. Adam Brockman: Dr. Adam Brockman is a leading voice in the health and wellness industry, serving as the Co-Host and Executive Producer of Health Talk America. A specialist in Regenerative and Sports Medicine, Dr. Brockman brings a clinical perspective to the airwaves, focusing on recovery, performance, and longevity. He is the owner of the Complete Wellness Companies, which has been recognized as the "Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness" for eight years running. Beyond his role behind the microphone and in the production suite, Dr. Brockman is an entrepreneur and advocate for health innovation. His work has won many national awards and focuses on spotlighting wellness advancements and helping brands become trusted authorities for healthy living. With a deep background in treating elite athletes and chronic health issues alike, Dr. Brockman's mission is to guide the HTA audience toward sustainable health through education and expert-backed guidance. Said Co-Host, Executive Producer of Health Talk America (HTA) and Author Dr. Adam Brockman: "Co-Hosting with the legendary Dr. Bob Martin and Executive Producing Health Talk America has been a distinct honor. I am very enthusiastic about the future of HTA and I felt the time was perfect to bring in CMP, so signing with CMP uberAgent Alan Morell to represent both HTA and my personal Literary, Broadcast and Commercial representation was the right strategy for continued growth. "At HTA, we don't just talk about wellness; we drive movement in the marketplace. We reach millions of listeners who are ready to take immediate action to improve their lives. By partnering with Alan and CMP, we are positioning HTA and my personal brands to scale across all platforms, ensuring that the highest-quality health innovations find their way to the people who need them most. Our goal is to continue being the bridge between cutting-edge health science and the everyday consumer." Said Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners LLC: "I am honored to represent both "Heath Talk America", America's source for health information for over 30 years! For their Talent Bookings, Advertising and Licensing Commercial Rights worldwide, And its Celebrity Doctor, Co-Host, Executive Producer Dr. Adam Brockman individually for his Literary works as well as his Speaking Engagements and Commercial career initiatives. At CMP, we represent more Doctors than any Agency in the World, in our 700+ portfolio of clients across Entertainment, Sports, Arts, Medical, Health and Wellness, Military, Music, Politics and Business under our CMP Management." Relevant Links: Health Talk America: healthtalkamerica.com The Dr. Bob Martin Show: doctorbob.com Creative Management Partners: www.creativemanagementpartners.com Social Media: YouTube: [Health Talk America Channel] Instagram: [@DoctorBobMartinShow] Facebook: [Health Talk America Official] About Alan Morell, CEO, Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP) Mr. Morell has over 40 years of global experience managing more than 3,700 campaigns; Radio /Internet, Podcast Media Tours and Satellite Media Tours, in the development and management of talent, literary works, television and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events, and intellectual property rights. Over 250 Doctors are represented by CMP across every medical discipline ranging from top tier medical hospitals and medical institutions, Chief Medial of Big Pharma; FDA; White House Task Force; AMA. Mr. Morell is among the few industry leaders whose clients have received prestigious awards including Grammy, Tony, Clio, Oscar, Emmy, ESPY, Telly, Victors, Nobel Foundation Medical Candidates and New York Times Bestselling author recognition. Contact Information

Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP)

Beverly Hills Gardens Building,

9440 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 301

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Direct Dial: 508-292-7900

www.creativemanagementpartners.com

News Source: Creative Management Partners LLC





09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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