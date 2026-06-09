Taking Sports to the Next Level: BingX Launches a $10M Campaign for The World Cup

PANAMA CITY, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of its $10 million 2026 World Cup trading campaign, a large-scale global initiative designed to celebrate the world's biggest football tournament.

As global audiences come together for the 2026 World Cup, BingX is leveraging its expanding sports partnership ecosystem to bring fans closer to the action. Through the 2026 World Cup campaign, BingX is giving users the chance to 'Take it Further' with exclusive global opportunities for users to engage with their favorite teams in new ways by transforming their insights into opportunities while participating in one of the world's most-watched sporting events.

Timed alongside the 2026 World Cup, the global celebration reinforces BingX's growing presence in global football, including its role as Principal Partner of Chelsea FC and its collaboration with football champion Enzo Fernández as BingX Global Brand Ambassador.

Running from June 9 to July 20, the campaign invites users worldwide to participate in a variety of exclusive football-themed activities, predictions, trading competitions, invitation programs, and community engagement opportunities, with a total reward pool of $10 million. As part of the event, BingX has launched the limited-time World Cup category in EventX, the platform's new events feature that enables users to trade on matches with as little as 1 USDT and with up to 10x leverage. Additionally, BingX VIP users are granted premium access to exclusive tasks, rewards, and additional privileges throughout the campaign.

To complement the digital experience, BingX will host exclusive offline World Cup-themed events in select regions. These include curated match-viewing experiences and hospitality events designed to bring the excitement of the tournament closer to the community, providing users with unique opportunities to celebrate football's greatest stage together.

"The 2026 World Cup represents one of the largest global sporting events of the decade, bringing together billions of fans around a shared passion," said Pablo Monti, Spokesperson of BingX. "As our sports partnership ecosystem continues to grow, we see a unique opportunity to connect the excitement of world-class competition with innovative trading experiences. Through our World Cup campaign, we are offering users new ways to take their years-long connections with their favorite teams even further with BingX, providing exclusive opportunities that combine entertainment, community participation, and market access within the BingX ecosystem."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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