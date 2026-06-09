The Athena Team: The Retirement Tax Trap Most People Never See Coming

Sherri Over, Founder of The Athena Team analyzes Retirement Pitfalls you may not be aware of

BEL AIR, MD / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / For decades, many Americans have followed what seemed like a responsible financial strategy: work hard, save consistently, contribute to retirement accounts, and someday enjoy the rewards of retirement.

For many families, that strategy worked. Retirement accounts grew, balances increased, and financial confidence improved over time.

What often goes unaddressed, however, is what happens later - when those retirement accounts eventually become taxable.

In fact, one of the biggest surprises many retirees encounter is discovering that retirement does not always mean lower taxes. For some families, taxes may actually increase during retirement due to Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), Social Security taxation, Medicare premium surcharges, and the lack of tax diversification.

This is what many financial professionals refer to as the "retirement tax trap" - a hidden issue that many people never fully see coming until it is already impacting their retirement income and long-term financial flexibility.

The Shift Most Retirees Never Prepare For

During working years, retirement planning is often centered around accumulation. The goal is straightforward: save diligently, maximize contributions, reduce taxable income when possible, and allow investments to grow over time.

For many Americans, contributing to traditional IRAs and 401(k)s became one of the primary retirement strategies encouraged by employers and financial institutions alike.

The challenge is that retirement eventually shifts families from accumulation into distribution.

And distribution changes everything.

Many advisors spend years helping clients climb the mountain of accumulation. Far fewer help families prepare for the descent - the phase where income distribution, taxes, healthcare costs, and legacy decisions become increasingly interconnected.

In working with retirement-age families, one of the most common surprises we see is how quickly multiple income streams can begin stacking together during retirement, including:

Social Security benefits

Pension income

IRA withdrawals

Required Minimum Distributions

Investment income

Rental properties

Part-time employment or consulting work

Individually, each source of income may appear manageable. Combined, however, they can create a surprisingly large taxable income picture.

Many retirees are shocked to discover that although they are no longer working full time, they may still face substantial tax obligations throughout retirement.

The Misconception That Taxes Automatically Decrease

One of the most common assumptions people make is that taxes naturally decline once they retire.

While that may be true for some households, it is far from universal.

In many cases, retirees lose certain deductions, continue generating taxable income from multiple sources, and eventually encounter Required Minimum Distributions that can force taxable income higher than expected.

This often catches people off guard because their focus during working years was primarily on reducing taxes in the present - not necessarily preparing for future tax exposure.

Tax deferral can be extremely valuable. However, tax deferral is not the same as tax elimination.

Eventually, the IRS expects taxes to be paid on tax-deferred retirement accounts.

The larger those accounts become, the larger future tax exposure may potentially become as well.

Required Minimum Distributions: The Retirement Tax Trigger

For many retirees, Required Minimum Distributions become the catalyst that exposes the broader retirement tax problem.

Beginning at age 73 for many individuals, the IRS requires annual withdrawals from certain tax-deferred retirement accounts whether the retiree actually needs the income or not.

These distributions are taxable as ordinary income. For retirees with significant IRA or 401(k) balances, Required Minimum Distributions can become substantial over time, particularly if the accounts experienced decades of growth.

This creates a situation where retirees may suddenly find themselves:

pushed into higher tax brackets,

paying more tax on Social Security benefits,

triggering higher Medicare premiums,

or losing flexibility in future tax planning opportunities.

According to the IRS, retirees who fail to properly manage Required Minimum Distributions may also face substantial penalties, making proactive planning even more important.

The Medicare Premium Surprise

One of the least understood retirement tax issues involves Medicare premium surcharges.

Most retirees assume Medicare premiums are relatively fixed. However, Medicare Part B and Part D premiums are partially based on income levels through what is known as IRMAA - Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amounts.

When income exceeds certain thresholds, retirees may pay significantly higher Medicare premiums.

This often creates frustration because many retirees do not realize that decisions involving retirement income can directly affect healthcare costs. For example:

a large IRA withdrawal,

the sale of appreciated investments,

sizable Required Minimum Distributions,

or even certain Roth conversion strategies

can potentially increase taxable income enough to trigger higher Medicare premiums.

In some cases, retirees may pay hundreds or even thousands more annually in healthcare costs simply because they unknowingly crossed an income threshold.

According to Fidelity, healthcare expenses remain one of the largest financial concerns for retirees, with many couples potentially needing hundreds of thousands of dollars throughout retirement for healthcare-related costs.

This is one reason retirement income planning involves much more than simply generating income. It also requires understanding how different financial decisions interact with taxation and healthcare costs simultaneously.

Social Security Taxation: Another Unexpected Layer

Another common retirement surprise is learning that Social Security benefits may become taxable depending on total household income.

According to the IRS, up to 85% of Social Security benefits may become taxable for some retirees depending on provisional income calculations.

Many retirees are genuinely surprised by this.

After contributing to Social Security throughout their working lives, many assumed those benefits would be entirely tax-free during retirement.

Unfortunately, once Social Security is combined with:

pension income,

IRA withdrawals,

Required Minimum Distributions,

dividends,

and other taxable income,

the taxability of Social Security benefits can increase substantially.

For some retirees, this creates a compounding effect where one additional dollar of retirement income can indirectly increase taxes in several areas at once.

The Widow's Penalty Few Families Discuss

One of the most overlooked retirement tax risks occurs after the death of a spouse.

While no one enjoys discussing these situations, failing to plan for them can create significant financial strain later.

When one spouse passes away, the surviving spouse often transitions from married filing jointly to single tax brackets. While household income may decline, the surviving spouse may still maintain similar living expenses while facing less favorable tax treatment.

At the same time, they may still encounter:

Required Minimum Distributions,

healthcare costs,

investment income,

and Medicare premium surcharges.

This can create a painful financial reality where the surviving spouse ends up paying higher taxes on less income.

In working with families through retirement transitions, we often find this is one of the least understood areas of retirement planning despite its potentially significant impact.

The Importance of Tax Diversification

Many retirees unknowingly become heavily concentrated in tax-deferred retirement accounts.

While tax-deferred growth can provide tremendous value during accumulation years, relying too heavily on one type of tax treatment may reduce flexibility later in life.

A more diversified retirement strategy may involve a combination of:

taxable accounts,

tax-deferred accounts,

and tax-free income sources.

Having multiple "tax buckets" may allow retirees greater flexibility when creating income strategies and responding to future tax law changes.

This flexibility can become especially valuable during periods of:

rising tax rates,

increased healthcare costs,

market volatility,

or unexpected life events.

Unfortunately, many retirees do not discover the importance of tax diversification until much later, when fewer planning opportunities remain available.

Why Proactive Planning Matters

One of the biggest mistakes retirees make is assuming retirement tax planning begins after retirement.

In reality, some of the most valuable planning opportunities often occur in the years leading up to retirement or during the early retirement window before Required Minimum Distributions begin.

Strategies such as:

Roth conversions,

proactive distribution planning,

charitable giving strategies,

income coordination,

and long-term tax diversification

may help some families create greater flexibility and potentially reduce lifetime tax exposure.

Of course, every family's situation is unique, and no strategy is appropriate for everyone. However, proactive planning often creates more options than reactive planning.

The key is understanding that retirement planning is not simply about accumulating assets. It is about intentionally coordinating income, taxes, healthcare considerations, investments, and legacy planning together.

Final Thoughts

Many people spend decades preparing financially for retirement but very little time preparing for the tax realities retirement may create.

Unfortunately, the retirement tax trap is often not caused by one major mistake. More commonly, it results from years of well-intentioned decisions that were never coordinated into a long-term tax strategy.

The good news is that many retirement tax challenges may potentially be reduced, managed, or planned around through education and proactive planning.

Retirement should ideally provide confidence, flexibility, and peace of mind - not unexpected financial surprises.

Because one of the most expensive retirement risks is often the one people never saw coming.

Sherri Over

Founder of The Athena Team

Sherri@TheAthenaTeam.com

888-680-8150

Bel Air, MD 21014

Sherri Over is Founder of The Athena Team, a holistic retirement planning firm focused on helping families navigate retirement income planning, tax strategies, healthcare considerations, investments, and legacy planning. As a fiduciary advisor, she specializes in helping pre-retirees and retirees create personalized strategies designed to provide greater clarity, confidence, and peace of mind throughout retirement.

A Roth conversion may not be suitable for your situation. The primary goal in converting retirement assets into a Roth IRA is to reduce the future tax liability on the distributions you take in retirement, or on the distributions of your beneficiaries. The information provided is to help you determine whether or not a Roth IRA conversion may be appropriate for your particular circumstances. Please review your retirement savings, tax, and legacy planning strategies with your legal/tax advisor to be sure a Roth IRA conversion fits into your planning strategies. The views, statements and opinions expressed herein are those of the author, and not necessarily of Foundations or their affiliates. The content provided is for educational purposes only and the views reflected are subject to change at any time without notice. No investment, legal or tax advice is provided. Always consult with a professional. Foundations deems reliable any statistical data or information obtained from third party sources that is included in this article, but in no way guarantees its accuracy or completeness. Investment advisory services offered through Foundations Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser

SOURCE: The Athena Team

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-retirement-tax-trap-most-people-never-see-coming-1173245