Stratix Corp: Stratix and Jeppesen ForeFlight Launch Manage My EFB

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Jeppesen ForeFlight, a global leader in navigation data and aviation technology solutions, together with Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of managed mobility services, today announced the launch of Manage My EFB, a comprehensive Device-as-a-Service solution designed to simplify and scale Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) programs for commercial aviation operators.

Available exclusively through Jeppesen ForeFlight, Manage My EFB introduces a new, subscription-based delivery model that bundles devices, Jeppesen ForeFlight EFB software, Stratix lifecycle services, and connectivity into a single, predictable cost per device, per month.

"Airlines are looking for ways to simplify operations while maintaining the highest levels of reliability and compliance," said Gina Daniel-Lee, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at Stratix. "With Manage My EFB, we're transforming how EFB programs are delivered-combining Apple iPad, Jeppesen ForeFlight's industry-leading software, and Stratix lifecycle services into a single, scalable subscription model. It gives airlines a simpler, more predictable way to deploy and manage mobility across their fleets."

Martin Kemp, Vice President of Product, Commercial Flight Deck, added, "We selected Stratix for their proven track record in delivering scalable, high-quality mobility solutions for large, distributed fleets. By collaborating with Stratix, we are extending the value of Jeppesen ForeFlight's EFB platform with a fully managed device and services model-enabling our customers to streamline procurement, accelerate deployment, and focus on flight operations rather than device management."

Through Manage My EFB, airlines gain a fully managed mobility program, including:

Device procurement and lifecycle management

Pre-configured deployment with Jeppesen ForeFlight EFB applications

Stratix SmartSIM connectivity that automatically connects users with the strongest carrier signal wherever they are

Ongoing support, repair, and replacement services

Secure asset tracking and device visibility through Stratix itrac360

Streamlined ordering and automated lifecycle workflows

This Device-as-a-Service approach allows airlines to shift from capital expenditures to an operational model-reducing upfront investment while improving cost predictability, fleet performance, and operational efficiency.

Designed to scale from regional operators to global carriers, Manage My EFB supports both commercial and business aviation customers, delivering a modern foundation for EFB programs worldwide.

About Stratix

As a trusted leader in enterprise mobility for over 40 years, Stratix empowers large organizations to thrive in a mobile-first world. We design, deploy, and manage comprehensive mobility programs that fuel the evolution of work with world-class end-user experiences. Stratix is known for our deep expertise, exceptional quality, and industry-leading support. For more information, visit www.stratixcorp.com.

About Jeppesen ForeFlight

Jeppesen ForeFlight provides the data, software, and insights that power every segment of aviation. Pilots, operators, and flight crews trust us to plan, navigate, monitor, and optimize more than 60 million commercial, military, business, and general aviation flights each year. Our platforms support crew, fleet, and flight planning; network and operations management; and flight deck solutions. Our navigation data remains the global standard. From inventing paper charts a century ago to leading today's AI-enabled era, we deliver deep domain expertise with unmatched insights as the platform for the aviation industry.

Contact:

Sandra Tansky

856-498-7620

Sandra.Tansky@stratixcorp.com

Jeppesen ForeFlight Contact:

Kayla Kohler

920-410.3661

kfloyd@foreflight.com

SOURCE: Stratix Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stratix-and-jeppesen-foreflight-launch-manage-my-efb-1174107