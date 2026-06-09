St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Ostara today announced a major advancement in fertilizer efficiency with a new, higher-analysis formulation of its high-efficiency CG P2X fertilizer. The increased 9-42-0 with 9 Mg analysis delivers nearly 30% more nitrogen and phosphorus while maintaining the product's agronomic performance across diverse soils and growing conditions.

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Key Takeaways:

Ostara today announced a major advancement in fertilizer efficiency with a new, higher-analysis formulation of its high-efficiency CG P2X fertilizer.

By keeping nutrients available to the crop rather than the environment, CG P2X helps reduce nutrient losses that can contribute to water quality impairment and other environmental challenges while maximizing the value of every applied pound.

The increased nutrient analysis enables growers to apply fewer pounds per acre, simplify logistics, and deliver more plant-available nutrients at an equal cost.

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About Ostara - CG P2X

Ostara is a phosphate technology company with a portfolio of phosphate fertilizers designed to deliver nutrients when and where crops need them most. Its flagship product, CG P2X, the next evolution of Crystal Green, is the first and only highly efficient phosphate fertilizer proven to release nutrients in response to crop demand. Ostara CG Pearl is a phosphate fertilizer made through advanced nutrient recovery. Ostara CG Pearl for organic use is a phosphate fertilizer certified for organic production in Canada and the European Union. Ostara fertilizer products play a key role in the agriculture sector through a network of established retailers and distributors in North America and Europe.

Learn more about Ostara at Ostara.com.

Source: Ostara

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300743

Source: Ostara