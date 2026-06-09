Fortune Media (USA) Corporation: Fortune Returns to Cannes Lions 2026 as Official Media Partner

The flagship "Fuel Up with Fortune" event on June 23 at La Croisette will host C-suite conversations and content creation

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune today announces its return to the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as official media partner, bringing together global business leaders, marketers, creators, and executives for a week of editorial programming, invitation-only panel discussions, and live journalism from the world's largest gathering of the creative and marketing industries.

Throughout Cannes Lions 2026, Fortune will deliver on-the-ground coverage and compelling conversations that explore how creativity, technology, culture, and leadership are reshaping business performance and brand growth.

At the center of Fortune's Cannes presence is Fuel Up with Fortune, the company's flagship invitation-only gathering, led by Kamal Ahmed, Fortune's Executive Editorial Director, and Ruth Umoh, Fortune's Leadership & C-Suite Editor. Taking place on Tuesday, June 23, the event brings together CMOs, CEOs, and cultural innovators for peer-to-peer conversations on the future of marketing and business influence.

Speakers include:

Emily Ketchen, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo

Laura Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Instacart

Lucinda Barlow, International Chief Marketing Officer, Uber

Natalia Ball, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition

The Gstaad Guy

Toby Craig, Chief Communications Officer, Manchester United FC

Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, North America, Kraft Heinz

Programming will explore the evolving relationship between creativity and business success, including how brands are building trust in an AI-driven environment, the intersection of entertainment and fandom, and the leadership strategies shaping modern marketing organizations. Fortune will co-host an invite-only Closing DJ Set on June 25 with Breakaway, Human Ventures and OpenAP.

Fortune's editorial teams will produce live reporting, executive interviews, social-first video content, and analysis from Cannes through a dedicated editorial hub here.

Fortune will also participate in the Cannes Lions CEO Forum, moderated by Kamal Ahmed, where leaders will examine how CEOs are fostering creativity, culture, and innovation inside increasingly AI-enabled organizations.

Additionally, Ruth Umoh will film new episodes of her Next to Lead vodcast series, sponsored by Salesforce, live from Cannes, featuring conversations with Zoom Chief Marketing Officer Kim Storin; TD Bank Chief Marketing Officer Jennie Platt; Tapestry Chief Growth Officer Sandeep Seth; and Tinder CMO Melissa Hobley. Follow the series here.

"Cannes Lions is the most important global event bringing together creativity, leadership, technology, and business transformation at this crucial time," said Fortune's Ahmed. "Fortune's role at Cannes is to bring authoritative journalism and meaningful conversations to executives shaping how brands grow, communicate, and build trust in a world rapidly revolutionized by AI."

In addition to Fortune's editorial coverage and programming, Fortune Brand Studio will be on the ground in Cannes, capturing branded content interviews with global leaders at activations across the festival. Industry experts from DEPT, Jasper AI, Perion, and Xnurta, will map out future opportunities and speak with Fortune Brand Studio about solutions to their present-day challenges.

Fortune's Cannes Lions 2026 programming builds on the company's growing global events and leadership platform, which convenes senior executives across industries at Fortune 500 Innovation Forum, Fortune CEO Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, Fortune Brainstorm AI SF, Fortune COO Summit, and Fortune Most Powerful Women, among others.

For event details, click here.

About Fortune:

Fortune is the premier global media company for global business leaders, built on a 96-year-old legacy of trusted, award-winning journalism. Independently owned, Fortune tells the story of business, spanning legacy companies to the world's new generation of innovators. Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500,Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum,Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Reilly

Fortune

Patrick.Reilly@fortune.com

Chelsea Hudson

Fortune

Chelsea.Hudson@fortune.com

Naomi Cykiert

Fortune in Europe

Naomi.cykiert@fortune.com

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