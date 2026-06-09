Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCQB: THMG) (TSXV: THM) ("Thunder Mountain Gold" or the "Company") announced today Assure CPA, LLC ("Assure"), the Company's long time Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, has been acquired by Sadler, Gibb & Associates, LLC ("Sadler Gibb"). Consequently, Assure will be resigning its role as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. This resignation follows the sale of substantially all of Assure's assets to Sadler, Gibb & Associates, LLC ("Sadler Gibb").

As part of the transaction, Assure has ceased its operations as a public accounting firm, and the professionals who have served the Company are continuing in their roles at Sadler Gibb. The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 4.01 (Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant). Additionally, the Company has filed all related documents on SEDAR+ in Canada, along with the issuance of this news release announcing the change in compliance with TSX-V regulations.

About Sadler Gibb and Associates, LLC

Sadler Gibb is a Utah-headquartered, PCAOB-registered public accounting firm with offices in Salt Lake City and Draper. The firm was founded approximately 17 years ago by partners Big Four, Global, and regional practices and wanted to combine that level of technical depth with the responsiveness and senior-partner access of a boutique firm. The firm now serves more than 500 clients across tax, assurance, advisory, and financial services, with particular strength in SEC reporting, M&A , and complex technical accounting. Memberships include the PCAOB, AICPA, UACPA, and CPAB. Core competencies. PCAOB-registered audits of public companies; SEC filings, S-1 registrations and NASDAQ up-listings; complex technical accounting (revenue recognition, stock-based compensation, convertible debt and embedded derivatives, business combinations, goodwill and asset impairment, variable interest entities); M&A and transaction advisory; federal and multi-state tax compliance; IRS problem resolution; advisory and CFO-level services.

Regarding Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc., founded in 1935, is a junior exploration company with interests in base and precious metals projects in the western United States. It had its start in the Thunder Mountain Mining District in central Idaho. Today, its principal asset is the South Mountain Mine, a historic former Anaconda Copper Company development of zinc, silver, gold, lead, and copper located on private land in Owyhee County, Idaho. The Company also owns 100% of the Trout Creek Project, a gold exploration project in Nevada adjacent to and surrounded by Nevada Gold Mines, a Barrick-Newmont joint venture. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.Thundermountaingold.com, and at www.SEC.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note to Investors

This news release is intended for release in the United States only. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, the OTCQB, nor either of its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300753

Source: Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc.