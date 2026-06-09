Pacific Defense today announced the successful launch and initial on-orbit performance of its Moonraker payload on the Avalon Mission, marking a key step in advancing open, reprogrammable, software-defined capabilities in space.

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Pacific Defense's Moonraker payload, a mission-flexible radio frequency (RF) payload designed for space situational awareness (SSA) and electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO).

Launched on March 30, 2026, Avalon represents the first on-orbit demonstration of Moonraker, a mission-flexible radio frequency (RF) payload designed for space situational awareness (SSA) and electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO). The mission marks Pacific Defense's first deployment of a space-based, reprogrammable RF payload built to adapt to emerging threats and mission requirements.

Post launch, Moonraker successfully completed payload commissioning, functional checkout, including first on-orbit collection of IQ, and a critical over the air (OTA) software update adding new capabilities. The payload will now commence on-orbit operations to complete signal detection and classification.

"The Avalon Mission demonstrates how the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) accelerates fielding and enables adaptability of space solutions," said Bryan Terlecky, Vice President of Space Systems at Pacific Defense. "Moonraker provides the Department of War a multi-mission, reconfigurable capability to outpace emerging threats."

Moonraker was developed under a contract with the Air Force Research Lab/Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RJ) through a multi-year, cross-site effort, with system design, integration, and test in Nashua, New Hampshire, flight software development in Mukilteo, Washington and Fort Wayne, Indiana, and final payload test and qualification in El Segundo, California. AFRL/RJ was instrumental in supporting Moonraker's development and commercialization culminating in the Avalon Mission.

With Moonraker now on orbit, Pacific Defense is accelerating the development of next-generation capabilities, leveraging its multi-domain solutions to achieve space superiority.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the open-systems transformation required to unlock rapid innovation and the power of commercial technology. Specializing in C5ISR and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense applies MOSA standards to deliver flexible, upgradable technology that helps warfighters stay ahead of emerging threats. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Pacific Defense Media Contact

For more information contact:

Kent Mader info@pacific-defense.com