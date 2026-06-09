Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - CargoAi, the AI-native technology company transforming air cargo operations, announced that CargoMART marketplace data and capabilities are accessible from AI assistants, AI agents, and AI platforms supporting the Model Context Protocol through the new CargoAi MCP Connector.

This milestone enables CargoMART users, including forwarders, airlines, GSAs, and logistics teams, to interact directly with air cargo data through AI tools they use daily, by connecting CargoMART via MCP within their preferred AI environment.

Search, Compare, Book, Track and Automate Workflows





CargoAi Connects CargoMART Air Cargo Intelligence to Every AI Platform



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Once connected, users can search and compare rates, review flight options, departure times, all-in rates and total costs, create shipments, book with over 105 airlines, and track shipments across more than 240 airlines.

CargoMART users can also build AI agents within preferred AI platforms to search, compare, create shipments, book, track and automate workflows using natural language and without complex development.

"As AI adoption accelerates across the industry, teams are looking for flexible ways to build workflows using the tools they already use," said Matt Petot, Founder & CEO of CargoAi. "We have been deploying AI in production for years. Today, we are opening that same intelligence to every AI platform, making air cargo operations faster, simpler, and more efficient."

Built on 7 Years of AI Expertise

CargoAi was founded in 2019 with AI at its core, as the foundation of its platform and ecosystem. Over seven years, the company has deployed AI-driven capabilities across the air cargo value chain, including AI agents in production at scale for more than two years.

"AI is quickly becoming the standard interface to interact with systems and data," added François-Xavier Gsell, CTO of CargoAi. "By making CargoMART data and capabilities natively accessible through MCP, we enable teams to integrate air cargo intelligence into existing workflows and build intelligent automations."

Users can access the step-by-step MCP installation documentation to learn how to connect CargoMART to their preferred AI environment.

About CargoAi

The industry's fastest-growing digital enabler, CargoAi is shaping and connecting the freight landscape through innovation. Led by industry experts, the company offers an ecosystem of digital solutions to drive frictionless procurement, payment, and sustainability.

CargoAi brings best-in-class technology standards, execution capability, and completeness of vision to transform freight. With CargoWALLET, CargoAi introduces a technology-first payment solution enabling secure, instant payments to 150+ countries and 47 currencies.

In 2025, CargoAi was awarded "Solution Provider of the Year" by Air Cargo Week, recognizing its leadership and innovation in digitalization.

CargoAi is also a member of CargoTech, the one-stop shop for digital transformation in air cargo.

Headquartered in Singapore, CargoAi operates with teams across continents.

For more information, visit the CargoAi website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300479

Source: Plentisoft