EQS-News: T-ROC / Key word(s): Tech

T-ROC Global Launches Retail Matchmaking Service to Help Brands Break Into Big Box Retailers



09.06.2026 / 17:43 CET/CEST

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MIAMI, FL - June 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global), the leading managed retail service provider of people and technology solutions for the global retail market, today announced the launch of its newest service offering: Retail Matchmaking. The service is designed to help brands and products successfully secure and sustain partnerships with major retail chains. T-ROC Global's new Retail Matchmaking service connects vendors, manufacturers, and emerging product lines with large-scale retail opportunities, guiding them from the first purchase order to long-term in-store success. The service goes beyond traditional brokerage by providing hands-on support at every stage of the retail journey. Retail Matchmaking combines retail broker support with T-ROC Global's operational expertise, helping brands prepare for buyer conversations, secure retail opportunities, manage launch requirements, and support long-term performance through merchandising, field execution, analytics, and ongoing retailer communication. "Getting into retail is a big dream for many brands, but it's also one of the most complex parts of the business," said Brett Beveridge, CEO and Founder of T-ROC Global. "Retail Matchmaking was designed to simplify that process, helping great products find the right retail partners, while ensuring those relationships drive real results. We are making retail dreams come true." The new service line helps clients secure purchase orders, while T-ROC Global's team stays deeply involved to ensure those placements succeed over time. Securing a P.O. is only the beginning; T-ROC Global's new service helps clients navigate setup, negotiations, and the everyday realities of retail. Retail Matchmaking complements T-ROC Global's suite of end-to-end retail solutions, expanding the company's ability to serve as a trusted partner for brands at any stage of their business. Whether a company is seeking its first big box partnership or looking to optimize its omnichannel retail presence, T-ROC Global provides the experience, relationships, and operational expertise to make it happen. To support the launch, T-ROC Global has also published a new article that explains why many DTC and emerging product brands struggle to break into retail, and how Retail Matchmaking helps them prepare, pitch, launch, and grow inside major retail channels.



DTC and emerging consumer brands interested in retail expansion can learn more about T-ROC Global's Retail Matchmaking service at https://trocglobal.com/retail-matchmaking-dtc-brands-big-box-retail/ or contact communications@trocglobal.com to explore next steps. To learn more about T-ROC Global, visit www.trocglobal.com and follow on Facebook , X , Instagram , and LinkedIn . About The Revenue Optimization Companies (T-ROC Global) T-ROC Global is a retail branding and consulting partner that supports companies in navigating through today's retail shopping experience, redefining the power of people and technology. T-ROC Global offers a unique combination of people-based services, applications, technology management, mystery shopping programs, actionable market research and competitive insights that support the complex needs of assisted selling. T-ROC Global's expertise and next-generation technology is delivered by a team that's all in to drive sales, optimize performance and deliver measurable ROI for businesses every single day. Contact:

Tyler Sminkey

tyler@jwipr.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: T-ROC





09.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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