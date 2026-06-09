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PR Newswire
09.06.2026 17:48 Uhr
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Hard Rock International Kicks Off Summer of Soccer with "All Teams. One Place." Campaign

Full press release

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today unveiled its "All Teams. One Place." campaign in celebration of this summer's biggest global soccer tournament, powered by a partnership with record-breaking athlete and Hard Rock brand ambassador, Leo Messi. Spanning Hard Rock properties around the world, the campaign brings fans together through: a global sweepstakes that features a special Messi meet-and-greet grand prize and more than 300 additional prizes including Hard Rock Hotel stays and Unity loyalty program points*; exclusive Messi Legendary Suite experiences at Hard Rock Hotel New York and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood; a new Messi Legendary Burger crafted in collaboration with the legend himself; new globally inspired shareable menu items added for a limited time; World Cup countries apparel; and new additions to the Messi retail collection - all part of one legendary lineup.

"This summer unites fans from around the world in their love for the game and pride for their country," said Leo Messi. "I've always believed football is for everyone, and everything my friends at Hard Rock have created - hotel suites, cafe menus, country-inspired jerseys - help fans represent their team and watch the matches together."

"This is the ultimate celebration of sport and global community, and Hard Rock provides the energetic, inclusive atmosphere for fans everywhere," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "Whether you're staying in a Messi Legendary Suite at Hard Rock Hotel New York or Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, enjoying a Messi Legendary Burger at one of our Cafes and select Hotels around the world, or vying for a chance to meet Leo himself with our sweepstakes, Hard Rock is the home for every fan, every team and every moment of this historic summer."

To bring the campaign to life, Messi stars in a new ad spot filmed at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood that captures the passion and global spirit of Hard Rock's "All Teams. One Place." celebration.

For more information on Hard Rock's "All Teams. One Place." programming, visit hardrock.com/allteamsoneplace.

*See official Sweepstakes Rules for Entry. Sweepstakes runs June 15 - July 31, 2026. Grand prize includes a Meet & Greet with Leo Messi, roundtrip airfare for two, and a two-night stay at the Guitar Hotel in Hollywood, Fla.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hard-rock-international-kicks-off-summer-of-soccer-with-all-teams-one-place-campaign-302795516.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.