Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Buzz Capital Inc. (TSXV: BUZ.P) ("Buzz" or the "Company"), a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), will not be proceeding with a non-brokered private placement as announced on May 21, 2026. As a proposed change of management and control of the Company continues to remain outstanding (see the Company's news release dated March 18, 2026), current management has determined that an offering should not proceed at this time.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Buzz Capital Inc.