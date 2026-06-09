Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Pentagon in Alarmbereitschaft? Dieser Rohstoff könnte jetzt Gold in den Schatten stellen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.06.2026 18:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FINTECH.TV Launches Next-Generation, Global Financial Markets Terminal

New financial markets platform delivers 24/7 global financial coverage across indexes, stocks, digital assets, commodities, real world assets, prediction markets, broadcast media, analyst coverage, chat boards and interactive audience engagement; as well as click-through to investment, high-yield savings and more.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / FINTECH.TV today announced the launch of the FINTECH.TV Terminal, a next-generation financial markets platform designed for both retail and institutional investors seeking a more modern, customizable, and interactive financial media and market intelligence platform across global markets.

The FINTECH.TV Terminal combines financial news, live broadcasting, market intelligence, social engagement, and interactive investing tools into a unified environment built for the approximately 350 million global retail investors increasingly relying on fragmented financial apps, social media feeds, and disconnected market platforms.

The FINTECH.TV platform launches with more than 70+ customizable widgets spanning:

  • U.S. and global equities

  • Global indexes and macro markets

  • Digital assets and blockchain markets

  • Commodities and precious metals

  • Real world assets and tokenization trends

  • Prediction markets and audience forecasting tools

  • SEC filings and PR Newswire integrations

  • Financial news, interviews, and live video streaming

  • Searchable content library by guest, company, and show

  • Encrypted messaging and community engagement

  • Peer-to-peer payments and gamification features

  • Personalized layouts, colors, feeds, and dashboards

The FINTECH.TV Terminal also includes integrated video content experiences, allowing users to access live broadcasts, archived interviews, and curated financial content alongside additional carriage and embedded financial media streams from leading global content providers, including YouTube-based business and market channels.

"Our goal is to build a more engaging and interactive financial media and markets experience for the next generation of investors," said Vince Molinari, Founder of FINTECH.TV. "Financial audiences today expect real-time information, customization, social engagement, video, predictions, and seamless connectivity between information and action. The FINTECH.TV Terminal is designed to bring those capabilities together into one modern environment."

The platform also enables audience participation through prediction tools, customizable watchlists, interactive community features, and live engagement tied to financial broadcasts and market events.

Further, the platform also integrates Content / Data Consumption Exhaust that delivers blended analysis of user traffic, website visits, reporting dashboards, securities affiliations, financial and stock market industry-related contracts and earnings calls to deliver deeper, actionable insights to viewers and listeners.

In addition to financial media functionality, the platform provides click-through connectivity to investing and high-yield savings experiences, with future platform roadmap initiatives expected to include professional subscription tiers and enterprise-grade terminal capabilities for advanced investors, advisors, and institutional market participants.

The FINTECH.TV Terminal is powered in part through a strategic partnership with TAP, Inc., extending the platform beyond market intelligence into a fully integrated financial action layer. Through TAP's infrastructure, users can access multi-asset brokerage, managed strategies, high-yield cash solutions, verified chat, and payments directly within the terminal experience, creating a seamless path from information to execution.

The launch comes amid accelerating convergence between financial media, investing platforms, digital assets, AI-driven personalization, and tokenized financial infrastructure, as market participants increasingly seek more integrated and interactive financial ecosystems.

The FINTECH.TV Terminal is now live and available through: FINTECH.TV Terminal

About FINTECH Media Group

FINTECH Media Group is the parent company of FINTECH.TV, Breakout, and The Signal. FINTECH.TV is a global financial media platform delivering market coverage, executive interviews, digital asset news, and innovation programming to audiences across television, streaming, digital, and social platforms. Breakout is a real-time social audio and messaging platform with users in more than 24 countries.

For broadcast partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email us at partnerships@fintech.tv

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future platform features, subscriptions, enterprise functionality, partnerships, product development, and market opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from expectations due to market conditions, regulatory developments, technology changes, and other risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: FINTECH.TV



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fintech.tv-launches-next-generation-global-financial-markets-ter-1174435

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.