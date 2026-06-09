FINTECH.TV Launches Next-Generation, Global Financial Markets Terminal

New financial markets platform delivers 24/7 global financial coverage across indexes, stocks, digital assets, commodities, real world assets, prediction markets, broadcast media, analyst coverage, chat boards and interactive audience engagement; as well as click-through to investment, high-yield savings and more.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / FINTECH.TV today announced the launch of the FINTECH.TV Terminal, a next-generation financial markets platform designed for both retail and institutional investors seeking a more modern, customizable, and interactive financial media and market intelligence platform across global markets.

The FINTECH.TV Terminal combines financial news, live broadcasting, market intelligence, social engagement, and interactive investing tools into a unified environment built for the approximately 350 million global retail investors increasingly relying on fragmented financial apps, social media feeds, and disconnected market platforms.

The FINTECH.TV platform launches with more than 70+ customizable widgets spanning:

U.S. and global equities

Global indexes and macro markets

Digital assets and blockchain markets

Commodities and precious metals

Real world assets and tokenization trends

Prediction markets and audience forecasting tools

SEC filings and PR Newswire integrations

Financial news, interviews, and live video streaming

Searchable content library by guest, company, and show

Encrypted messaging and community engagement

Peer-to-peer payments and gamification features

Personalized layouts, colors, feeds, and dashboards

The FINTECH.TV Terminal also includes integrated video content experiences, allowing users to access live broadcasts, archived interviews, and curated financial content alongside additional carriage and embedded financial media streams from leading global content providers, including YouTube-based business and market channels.

"Our goal is to build a more engaging and interactive financial media and markets experience for the next generation of investors," said Vince Molinari, Founder of FINTECH.TV. "Financial audiences today expect real-time information, customization, social engagement, video, predictions, and seamless connectivity between information and action. The FINTECH.TV Terminal is designed to bring those capabilities together into one modern environment."

The platform also enables audience participation through prediction tools, customizable watchlists, interactive community features, and live engagement tied to financial broadcasts and market events.

Further, the platform also integrates Content / Data Consumption Exhaust that delivers blended analysis of user traffic, website visits, reporting dashboards, securities affiliations, financial and stock market industry-related contracts and earnings calls to deliver deeper, actionable insights to viewers and listeners.

In addition to financial media functionality, the platform provides click-through connectivity to investing and high-yield savings experiences, with future platform roadmap initiatives expected to include professional subscription tiers and enterprise-grade terminal capabilities for advanced investors, advisors, and institutional market participants.

The FINTECH.TV Terminal is powered in part through a strategic partnership with TAP, Inc., extending the platform beyond market intelligence into a fully integrated financial action layer. Through TAP's infrastructure, users can access multi-asset brokerage, managed strategies, high-yield cash solutions, verified chat, and payments directly within the terminal experience, creating a seamless path from information to execution.

The launch comes amid accelerating convergence between financial media, investing platforms, digital assets, AI-driven personalization, and tokenized financial infrastructure, as market participants increasingly seek more integrated and interactive financial ecosystems.

The FINTECH.TV Terminal is now live and available through: FINTECH.TV Terminal

About FINTECH Media Group

FINTECH Media Group is the parent company of FINTECH.TV, Breakout, and The Signal. FINTECH.TV is a global financial media platform delivering market coverage, executive interviews, digital asset news, and innovation programming to audiences across television, streaming, digital, and social platforms. Breakout is a real-time social audio and messaging platform with users in more than 24 countries.

For broadcast partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email us at partnerships@fintech.tv

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future platform features, subscriptions, enterprise functionality, partnerships, product development, and market opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from expectations due to market conditions, regulatory developments, technology changes, and other risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE: FINTECH.TV

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fintech.tv-launches-next-generation-global-financial-markets-ter-1174435