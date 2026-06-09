L'Oréal announces launch of sixth employee share ownership plan

Clichy, June 9, 2026 - L'Oréal today announces the launch of its sixth employee share ownership plan, allowing employees to purchase L'Oréal shares and more closely participate in the company's development. This plan will be rolled out in all countries where it is feasible, 63 in total. It will offer a maximum of 300,000 shares, similar to last year's.

- True to our commitment to associate our employees with our company's success and to share the value created, we are launching a sixth employee share ownership plan this year." said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal. "This plan, whose success has never wavered since the first edition in 2018, is intended to be renewed every year1-

Eligible beneficiaries will have the possibility to purchase L'Oréal shares in a 'classic' subscription formula, where the value of their investment will vary with changes in the L'Oréal share price. They will also benefit from a matching contribution, subject to the terms and conditions described in the plan documentation.

Key dates and figures:

The plan offers a maximum number of 300,000 shares, including employer contribution.

The subscription period will run from June 10, 2026 to June 24, 2026.

Settlement, or payment delivery, is planned for July 30, 2026.

The share purchase price was set on 5 June 2026 and is equal to the average of the opening price of L'Oréal shares on the Euronext Paris exchange over the twenty trading days preceding the decision, after a 20% discount.

Shares purchased in registered form, as well as employee shareholding fund units, will be blocked for a five-year period, except in the event of one of the early release exceptions provided for under French regulations and subject to their applicability in the other countries where the offer is implemented.

The application for admission to trading on the Euronext Paris exchange of the shares issued will be filed as soon as possible after the capital increase. They will be listed under the same code as the existing shares (ISIN code: FR0000120321) and will be fungible with those shares from their admission to trading.

"This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy L'Oréal shares. If you wish to obtain more comprehensive information about L'Oréal, please refer to the public documents registered in France with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, also available in English on our website www.loreal-finance.com.

This news release may contain some forward-looking statements. While the company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of publication of this press release, they are by nature subject to risks and uncertainties which may lead to a discrepancy between the actual figures and those indicated or suggested in these statements."

About L'Oréal



For over 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 40 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.



With more than 95,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2025 the Group generated sales amounting to 44.05 billion euros. With 22 research centers across 9 regional hubs around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and more than 8,000 Digital, Tech and Datatalents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L'Oréal has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom

CONTACTS L'ORÉAL

Switchboard

+33 (0)1 47 56 70 00

Individual shareholders

Pascale GUERIN

+33 (0)1 49 64 18 89

pascale.guerin@loreal.com

Investor relations

Eva QUIROGA

+33 (0)7 88 14 22 65

eva.quiroga@loreal.com

Media

Brune DIRICQ

+33 (0)6 63 85 29 87

brune.diricq@loreal.com

Christine BURKE

+33 (0)6 75 54 38 15

christine.burke@loreal.com

For more information, please contact your bank, broker or financial institution (I.S.I.N. code: FR0000120321), and consult your usual newspapers, the website for shareholders and investors, www.loreal-finance.com or the L'Oréal Finance app; alternatively, call +33 (0)1 40 14 80 50.

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