Sensiba LLP Expands Nonprofit Practice with Addition of Matthew Estersohn

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Sensiba LLP, a Top-75 U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Matthew Estersohn has joined the firm to lead and expand its Nonprofit Practice.

As a certified B Corporation, Sensiba has long been a natural partner for mission-driven organizations, and nonprofit clients have increasingly sought out the firm for that reason. Matthew's arrival formalizes and accelerates that momentum, expanding Sensiba's nonprofit capabilities to encompass a full suite of audit, tax, and consulting services under dedicated, specialized leadership.

Matthew joins with extensive experience as a Managing Director and Regional Leader of a Nonprofit and Government Practice, bringing 19 years of experience serving organizations across the sector from educational institutions and human service organizations to private foundations and membership associations. He is a two-time 40-Under-40 honoree, recognized by both New York Nonprofit Media and the New York State Society of CPAs.

"Matthew's arrival strengthens our nonprofit practice," says Monic Ramirez, Managing Partner at Sensiba. "His breadth of experience reflects the integrated way we serve our clients, and his deep commitment to the nonprofit community is a natural fit for who we are as a firm. We're proud to welcome him to the team and excited about the meaningful impact we'll create together for our nonprofit clients."

"What drew me to Sensiba was the alignment between how the firm operates and the organizations I've spent my career serving," says Matthew Estersohn. "Nonprofits need advisors who understand accountability, stewardship, and long-term impact - and that's embedded in Sensiba's DNA. I'm excited to build something here that makes a real difference for these organizations."

Sensiba's expanded nonprofit practice offers integrated audit and assurance, tax, and advisory services designed to help nonprofit organizations strengthen governance, maintain compliance, improve operational effectiveness, and advance their missions with confidence. Learn more at Sensiba.com

About Sensiba LLP Sensiba LLP is a Top-75 U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm and a certified B Corporation dedicated to helping clients thrive through audit and assurance, tax, and consulting services. With a people-first approach and a commitment to purposeful business, Sensiba serves a diverse range of industries, including a growing nonprofit practice serving mission-driven organizations nationwide. Learn more at sensiba.com.

CONTACT:

Larkin McGowan, VP Marketing

Marketing@sensiba.com

9252718700

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sensiba-llp-expands-nonprofit-practice-with-addition-of-matthew-este-1174356